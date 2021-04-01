Fayetteville boys basketball: Moore hired as Wolves head coach

Matt Moore was named the head basketball coach at Fayetteville on Wednesday. Moore has coached most of the players on varsity as he spent the past four seasons as Fayetteville’s junior high basketball coach.
“I feel like I know all of them really good,” Moore said.” I’m excited about the opportunity to go be successful. I’ve had success with these guys in the past and I fully believe we have a chance to have success.”
Moore replaces Mark Reed as the boys basketball coach. The Wolves have struggled the past two seasons as they only won three games combined in that span. Over the past five seasons, Fayetteville has only won six games.
Moore doesn’t plan to come in and talk to his team about winning games; instead, he wants his team to focus on doing the little things that will ultimate help them be successful on the court.
“If you win an offensive possession or defensive possession you have a better chance of winning the game anyway,” Moore said. “If you win your free throws, if you win your 3-pointers, if you win your paint points, if you win the rebounding game so to speak those are going to make the difference in the scoreboard when it’s all said and done. Those are the things that we are going to work on and those are things that we are going to improve on to give ourselves the best opportunity.”
Fayetteville’s athletic director John Limbaugh was pleased with the success that Moore had with the junior high program over the past four seasons. Limbaugh hopes that the success that Moore had with that program will continue on the varsity level.
“He has been exemplary in the classroom and on the football field,” Limbaugh said. “He has been the boys junior high basketball coach and he has been successful every year. I just feel that he’s ready for the challenge of varsity basketball. Coach (Mark) Reed did a great job of working the kids hard and I think we are on the edge of turning the corner. With Coach Moore’s youth, enthusiasm, and knowledge of the game, I am looking forward to a bright future in our basketball program.”
Moore wants to play a wide-open brand of basketball offensively where his players will have the green light from behind the arc. Moore believes that style of basketball will help the Wolves be more competitive.
“I am going to get it where we are consistent shooters,” he said. “If we have five, six, seven guys that shoot consistently we can win a lot of games. I look at teams like Plainview or Fyfee that won it this year. We may not be as athletic as other teams but we still can still win a lot of games and be successful. These guys have to believe it. That’s priority No.1 getting these guys to believe. We also have to get the guys in the gym and shoot. We also have to play good defense
Moore said his goal for the program to get the most out of his players.
“There’s no reason why we can’t be as good as the teams around here,” Moore said.” This is a county that has a rich tradition in basketball. There’s no reason why we can’t maximize our potential like other schools have maximized their potential. Talent aside putting kids in the position to make the plays that they are capable of making by its self is going to give those kids their best chance. As a collective, it’s going to give the team the best chance. My vision is to get the guys to that point.”
Moore may not have experience as a head coach on the varsity level, but he was able to learn valuable lessons from several coaches including legendary coach Joe Belyeu while he taught at Central Coosa.
“My first year there was the year that Coach (Joe) Belyeu retired,” Moore said. “I learned some stuff from him but more importantly I learned some cultural things from him. How to run the program, how the program needs to operate, how the kids need to carry themselves and be representatives of something bigger than themselves. I took a lot of that stuff from him.”