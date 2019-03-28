FAYETTEVILLE -- Peyton Wesson was dominant from the mound while leading Class 2A, No. 5-ranked Fayetteville to a 5-0 win over 1A, No. 3 Athens Bible on Thursday afternoon.
The Wolves’ senior ace struck out 16. It was the second game this season in which he fanned 16 or more. According to MaxPreps, the Troy signee leads the nation in Ks.
“In the first inning, I started out a little rough, but I settled in real good,” Wesson said. “I had good control of all four pitches and threw good strikes.”
The 16 strikeouts brought Wesson’s total to 106 for the season.
Athens Bible recorded back-to-back hits to start the game. However, Wesson struck out the next three batters.
The Wolves gave Wesson all the runs he would need in the bottom of the frame. Jacob Vice hit an RBI single to score JB Matson, and Zach Roberts drove in Vice with a single to increase the lead to 2-0.
“That’s big in any game,” Fayetteville head coach Morris Phillips said. “Anytime you can get on the board first and set the tone, it is big. It puts the other team against the wall where they have to make plays and battle back.
“It is all about the pressure and who can handle the pressure. I am real proud of the way the guys played. The guys came out and scored runs, and Wesson was on.”
Wesson had it going in the second as he went three-up-and-three-down, retiring all three hitters via the strikeout.
Jon Dalton Pate came up with another timely hit for the Wolves in the second. The senior hit an RBI single to score Matson, increasing the advantage to 3-0.
For the next five frames, Wesson struck out two batters per inning while allowing only a hit and a walk.
“We are blessed to have a kid like Wesson on the team that can throw it,” Phillips said. “I am very proud of him for that. That is a good team that we played. They are a good small school team our size, so it was good to see how we matched up.”
The Wolves added insurance runs in the third and sixth to take a 5-0 lead.
Vice led the way for the Wolves at the plate. The sophomore went 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Grey Fortenberry was losing pitcher.
Thursday wasn't just a day for baseball. It was also a day for giving back for Fayetteville. The price of admission was a canned good, which will be donated to Alabama Childhood Food Solutions.
The Wolves also had a lemonade stand to benefit the fight against childhood cancer via the Alex’s Lemonade Organization. Josh McCaleb, a childhood cancer survivor who had a brain tumor when he was 8 months old, threw out the first pitch.