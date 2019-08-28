EDEN -- Victory Christian’s varsity football squad will open its 2019 campaign against Fayetteville on Friday night at 7 at Richard Adams Stadium.
The Lions defeated the Wolves 26-7 at Farmlinks Field in 2018. Victory Christian leads the series 4-1 with four consecutive victories. Fayetteville won the first meeting 26-0 in 2004.
These programs have several similarities, most notably that both achieved their first playoff victories in 2015. Fayetteville won a Class 2A, Region 4 championship and hosted Ariton in a 35-26 win, while Victory Christian finished as the runner-up in 1A, Region 5 and earned a 33-19 victory over Woodville.
Here are five things to watch in this Week 1 matchup:
Fayetteville’s lessons learned from Week 0
The Wolves battled through some mistakes and inconsistency Friday in a 17-8 victory over Woodland.
Fayetteville head coach John Limbaugh said while getting the win was one of the most vital takeaways to come from the contest, he said there were areas that need to improve.
“As an offense, we’ve got to strive (for execution on) every down,” he said. “That’s what, ultimately, the game of football is about is being able to execute … I think our kids understand the importance of execution, and we’re going to move on from that and to our standard that we’re setting.”
He added he would like to see more from junior running back Luke White, who scored on an 18-yard touchdown run late.
“I think Luke White really is going to need to have a good game for us because we need to be able to establish that run more so than we even did the other night,” Limbaugh said. “We had a couple good plays the other night that helped us out, but we need to establish that run.”
The heart of the matter
Victory Christian competed in a jamboree Friday against Valley Head.
Lions head coach Bruce Breland said the starters played the first half, while the second-half reps went to younger players.
He said his players were outweighed by nearly 100 pounds per man in the trenches, and by watching the film, he could see his players display resiliency, fight and heart in the face of adversity.
“That’s what you can’t tell at practice,” Breland said. “You’re battling against the guys you’ve been battling against for three or four years, and you have a comfort zone. Now, you’re out of your comfort zone and you’re giving away that kind of weight and that kind of power. It showed us that we have the heart to play. That’s what we couldn’t get out of a practice -- who’s going to step up and play and who is going to back away from that kind of intense contact?”
Young Lions like to eat, too
Limbaugh said Victory Christian’s younger team composition featuring freshman quarterback Dalton Lewellyn won’t make the matchup any easier.
“The thing about their quarterback being a freshman doesn’t mean a great deal to me because I know another freshman that’s starting at quarterback, and his name is Bo Nix for Auburn,” he said. “Coach Breland is going to have those kids ready to play football, so it’ll (take) all we can do to get a win.”
A Wolf that looks like a Lion
Breland said Fayetteville would be a more mature football team motivated to leave Richard Adams Stadium with a victory.
He added containing Wolves quarterback Blake Machen will be key to earning a win for Victory Christian.
“He (Machen) reminds me a lot of Harrison Cheatwood, who we had a few years back,” Breland said. “We’ve got to contain him and keep him under wraps. If we can do that, we’ve got an opportunity to be successful.”
Familiar faces on opposite sidelines
The coaches share a history that goes back to the early 1980s, when Limbaugh played for Breland when he coached at Coosa Valley Academy.
Limbaugh said Breland has always been a mentor to him.
“I learned a lot about the game of football from Coach Breland and I loved playing for him,” Limbaugh said. “He taught me to give every kid an opportunity and a chance.
”He can coach both sides of the ball, but to me, he’s more of an offensive mind. He likes to mix it up a good bit, and he’s quite a very good coach.”
Breland said the pair had a great relationship back when he coached Limbaugh, and they’ve never lost touch over the years.
“I’ll talk to him before the game and wish the best for his kids as far as their safety,” Breland said. “I’ll pull for him every game that he (coaches) this year except one.
“I’ve got a lot of respect for him. He’s just an outstanding young guy.”