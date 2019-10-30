B.B. Comer Memorial High School’s football team will host county foe Fayetteville for homecoming at Legion Stadium on Friday night at 7.
The Wolves (6-3) defeated the Tigers 22-8 in 2018, but Comer (4-5) leads the all-time series 3-2.
Comer head coach Adam Fossett’s squad will be fighting for the final playoff spot in Class 3A, Region 6 -- a position the Tigers can secure with a victory over Fayetteville and a Pleasant Valley loss to Ohatchee.
Meanwhile, Fayetteville locked down its postseason berth as the fourth seed in 2A, Region 4 with a 14-12 win over Vincent a week ago, but the Wolves will be playing for pride in what has become a budding rivalry since the programs began playing each other in 2014.
Here are four things to know about this Week 10 battle:
The usual suspects
Fossett said the Tigers will lean on their group of dynamic skill position players who, once they get going, can rack up plenty of points. In Comer’s four wins, the team has averaged 42 points per game, though that average received a significant bump after the Tigers routed Weaver 68-13 in Week 9.
“Obviously, Devonta Carmichael does a good job running and throwing the ball for us,” Fossett said. “Raphaele Johnson does a good job running the ball for us ... Julius McCain, Dayleon Welch and James Carmichael at receiver are great weapons for us. All of them have multiple catches and multiple touchdowns on the season.
“I feel like we have a lot of weapons that we can display.”
Fayetteville head coach John Limbaugh acknowledged the explosive weaponry the Tigers have at their disposal but added the Wolves are capable of getting into high-scoring affairs if need be.
The Wolves dropped 75 points on Central Coosa back in Week 3, but Limbaugh cautioned against using scores from previous matchups to gauge how this one will turn out.
“This is a whole different game, and it will be played differently,” Limbaugh said. “It’ll be a hard-nosed football game.”
Bouncing back
Fayetteville enters Week 10 coming off a contest where the team’s offense generated 86 total yards in a win over the Yellow Jackets. The Wolves won courtesy of a blocked punt return touchdown by senior Blake Machen.
Limbaugh said his team has worked to make corrections on offense in advance of Friday’s showdown.
“B.B. Comer’s going to come in, and they’re going to hit us hard,” Limbaugh said. “I think we’re fine offensively and I’m not going to worry about it. We just played a great defensive game last week, and that’s why we got the victory … There were other phases of the game working, and to get those ‘W’s,’ that’s what you got to have is other phases of the game working.”
Fossett said Fayetteville does plenty of good things on the football field.
“Defensively, they move a lot, get to the ball well and are physical,” he said. “Offensively, they’re going to throw the ball around, whether it be (Pacey DeLoach) or (Machen). So they’ve got a couple different options there, and both do a good job. We’ve got a lot we’ve got to cover and take care of defensively to make sure that we’re sound.”
Extending the Tigers’ season
A win Friday night combined with a Pleasant Valley loss gives Comer something it hasn’t had since 2013, a playoff appearance. If the Tigers advance, they would travel to Fultondale in the opening round Nov. 8.
“It’s a great opportunity for us, and a great opportunity for the program,” Fossett said. “For us to be in the situation we’re in based on the region we’re in, it’s a testament to our kids, their dedication and their commitment. We’ve still got to work to take care of it, and that’s what we’re focused on.”
He added this is an unfamiliar spot for his players, but he believes their energy level will have them geared up.
“They know the situation,” Fossett said. “They know what has to happen, but I don’t remind them of that every day at practice. I try to lay back and let their energy kind of take them and handle it that way.”
No letting up
Despite having clinched a playoff berth, Limbaugh said he has no intention of resting any players. The Wolves will face Luverne in the opening round Nov. 8.
“This is a rivalry game for us,” he said. “We want to keep this momentum going into the playoffs. Of course, every coach wants players to be healthy, and nobody wants them to get hurt, but as far as worrying about that, you don’t do that as a football player. You go play football … You play it hard. We’re not holding anything back.”
Fossett said he understands Limbaugh’s mindset and approach to Friday’s contest.
“I have no doubt Coach Limbaugh is going to play all his guys, and if I was in his situation, I would, too,” he said. “This game’s on the schedule just like the other nine were. It’s one of those situations where we’re going to line up and play our best, and he’s going to line up and play his best. We’re looking forward to Friday night and being able to play.”