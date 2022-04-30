Fayetteville advances to the quarterfinals with 11-9 win over Clarke County

FAYETTEVILLE— Fayetteville High School’s baseball team defeated Clarke County 11-9 in Game 3 of the Class 2A playoffs on Saturday.
With the win, the Wolves advance to the quarterfinals where they will take on Ariton next week.
“This is an exciting feeling,” Fayetteville head coach Morris Phillips said. “We are blessed to play this game and to be able to keep playing this game. To be one of the final eight teams in 2A is an awesome feeling. Hopefully, we can continue on and make it to the final four after next week.”
For the second game in a row, the Wolves were able to get off to a fast start. In the first inning, Chance Owens hit a single to left field to score Brady Butler. Pacey DeLoach added to the lead with a bunt which allowed a runner to score. A throwing error on the play allowed another run to score to give the Wolves a 3-0 lead.
Clarke County however responded in the second as they scored five runs. A three-run triple by Kendrick Jenkins gave the Bulldogs a 5-3 lead.
Fayetteville answered in the bottom half of the inning to tie the game at 5-all. Zeke DeLoach hit a double and advanced to third base on an error. Brady Butler’s sacrifice fly allowed Zeke DeLoach to score to cut the lead to 5-4.
Evan Baker didn’t leave Butler stranded on base as he hit an RBI triple which fell in between two Clarke County outfielders to tie the game.
The Wolves continued to get timely hits in the third inning as they scored four runs to take a 9-5 lead. With the bases loaded, Zeke DeLoach was able to hit an infield single which allowed the runner from third base to score to give the Wolves a 6-5 lead.
Butler got the job done again for the Wolves as he hit a bases-clearing three-run double to increase the Wolves' lead to 9-5. Butler finished the game with four RBIs.
“I had two strikes and I was just trying to make sure that I did my part,” Butler said. “Things just fell in place.”
Fayetteville added a pair of runs in the fourth inning to increase the lead to 11-6. Pacey DeLoach scored on a throwing error by the catcher who was attempting to throw the senior shortstop out while stealing third base. The errant throw went to left field which allowed Pacey DeLoach to score.
Cole Rodgers added to the Wolves' lead as he hit an RBI single to increase the lead to 11-6.
The Bulldogs however continued to chip away at the lead as they scored three runs to cut the lead to 11-9 in the fifth inning, but that’s as close as they would get.
After giving up a few runs in the fifth, John Kai Tubbs was able to settle down on the mound for Fayetteville. The sophomore retired Clarke County in order in the sixth inning.
In the seventh inning, Tubbs threw strikes and received help from his defense. After allowing an infield single, Owens was able to come up with a huge play for the Wolves. The senior caught a pop-up at first base for an out. He also tagged his base to get the double play as the base runner for Clarke County didn’t get back to first base in time. Tubbs was able to get Shaun Rice out to end the game.
“I had to go up there and throw strikes,” Tubbs said. “I know how to get up there and throw strikes. I knew if we threw strikes against this team something good for us would happen. In the first game, we walked a lot of people. We corrected some things and learned from our loss.”
“He’s nothing but a strike-thrower, that's what he does,” Phillips said. “The last two weeks in practice he has been throwing batting practice and all he does is put it down the middle throwing strikes. That’s all we ask him to do, go out there and throw strikes. We knew they were going to make contact on him but we knew we had to play defense. We played well enough on defense to win the game.”
With the win, the Wolves advance to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2017. Fayetteville will travel to take on Ariton on Friday. The first game of the series is set for 4:30 p.m.
“It’s amazing,” Owens said on advancing to the quarterfinals. “I’m glad that we are playing Ariton because they put us out last season and we are ready to get back at them.”