Father's Day to Talladega nursing home

Michael Scales has been providing special activities, gifts and weekly Bible studies for the residents of Talladega Health Care for years. His mission took on a renewed urgency during the past year, when COVID-19 meant that the nursing home residents could not see their families.
Now that COVID restrictions are receding, however, his work remains as vital as ever. Thursday afternoon, in advance of Father’s Day this weekend, Scales delivered gift bags to every male resident in the facility.
The gift bags contained clothes, tee-shirts, socks, deodorant, body wash, toothbrushes, gift cards and (a first for this year) cologne.
“The administrators told (me) the men here want to smell nice, too,” Scales laughed.
Father’s Day will be the last gift-giving holiday for a while.
“We made it full circle,” he said. “People didn’t think we’d be able to do all of the holidays with the pandemic going on, but God is good, and we didn’t have any problems. I’m thankful that I was able to help put some smiles on some faces during a very, very difficult time.”
Scales said Thursday’s delivery, like previous ones, would not have been possible without the support of his church, First United Methodist, and particularly outreach chair Kaye Spears.
“They helped make this Father’s Day a real blessing,” he said. “They played a major part. And also, I don’t think a lot of people really appreciate what the staff has done in the past year. They’ve tried to keep everything as normal as they can without getting overwhelmed. My hat is off to them, too.”