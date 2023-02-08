Father-daughter soiree raises funds for Pell City Rotarians

She was very likely the youngest daughter at the dance.
But she was captivated by every bit of it all.
From the arms of her father, 10-month-old Lillian Rayne Jones’ eyes were nearly as big as the bundles of pink balloons surrounding the dance floor, watching the glittery dresses go by and listening to the beat of the music.
She and Dylan Jones were two of the hundreds of daughters, fathers and other pairs and multiples attending the Pell City Rotary Club’s big bash Saturday night, which transformed the Pell City High School cafeteria into every princess’s dream. With the theme “Once Upon a Time,” the setting was one of the magical glow of shimmering drapery and baubles of pink balloons, table settings to match the mood and an atmosphere of festivity, friends and tunes to keep the feet moving.
It’s one of Rotary’s ways of reaching out into the community club members serve, making new connections and inviting one and all into a night especially for them, said Rotary President Jeff Thomas.
There was no age limit set for the youngsters who join in, the occasion being for all ages of the dads and daughters who wanted to experience the evening. Thomas said the event has grown tremendously through the years, and that’s exactly what club members want to see.
“We want our community to know, and see, that Rotary is here to serve needs,” he said. “We love them, and we care.”
This year, the dance included somewhere between 600 and 800 in and out during the night, and depending upon the ages of the youngsters, that’s exactly how it’s designed.
“With my three-year-old, it might not be that long,” he said, laughing. “But, the older girls are usually up for the whole three hours.”
The vision for the event began with a suggestion from Rotary member Meg Clements, said Blair Goodgame, who jumped on board the idea along with the rest of the club membership.
Ask any Rotary member, and theirs are the first names that pop up when the topic of the Father-Daughter Dance is mentioned.
With the many hands on board to take on the many preparations and the event itself, the club has created what has now become a tradition.
“We wanted to create a memorable night for these girls and their fathers,” Goodgame said. “And I’m so proud that we can.”
The one year the event had to be postponed due to COVID in 2021, the club still found a way to reach out with the concept.
“We created gift boxes for the 300 who signed up, and filled them with things they could use to create a special time with their fathers,” Goodgame said. “We packed picture frames so they could frame pictures they might take at home of the occasion, a music link, stuffed animals and some treats they could have at home.”
With the COVID disruption behind them, the dance has continued to grow each year, Goodgame said.
From its beginnings when the event was held at Kennedy Elementary School, the club members realized more space was needed and since then, have held the dance at the Pell City High School cafeteria and adjoining areas.
In addition to a dazzling dance floor, there’s the dining area, all set with tablecloths and bright centerpieces, where cool drinks and an array of snacks and treats were set out.
The couples lingered and visited in between dancing, greeting new friends and old, and the front hall was set up for photos to capture the elegant evening.
Father and daughter Brandon and Veronica Calvert have made it a point to be at the dance ever since it started, making it an eight-year-long tradition for them.
“It’s a very fun thing for us to do together,” Calvert said. “And everyone is so nice.”
It was a first-time experience for Vincent Okoro and his daughter, five-year-old Kamila.
“I just love my daughter, and wanted to share this with her,” Okoro said. “I wanted to dance with her and just enjoy this together.”
The dance also serves as a fundraiser for Rotary, which has supported many services and needs during its decades of work in Pell City, and these do adapt through the years, and sometimes, unexpectedly.
“If we learn of a need or a cause we can benefit, we’re going to take a look at it and see what we have to offer for it,” Thompson said. “Some of our projects have been ongoing through the years, too.”
The dance, along with Rotary’s Ray Cox Memorial Golf Tournament and the Tennis tournament it hosts, are its three major fundraisers.
In recent years, the Pell City Rotary Club has dedicated grants to many local events and causes, including Pell City’s Lakeside Park, the Center for Education and Performing Arts, Habitat for Humanity, The Children’s Place Advocacy Center, Christian Love Pantry, The Literacy Guild, many schools and dozens more of organizations and efforts.
Pell City’s Rotary Club was established in 1974 with 25 members. Membership has now passed 70.