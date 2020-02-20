Fatality among 20 calls answered by Talladega firefighters over past week

TALLADEGA -- The Talladega Fire Department answered 20 calls during the past week, including a death.
According to Chief Danny Warwick, firefighters were dispatched to a one-vehicle accident near the intersection of Taylors Mill Road and Cloudmont Lane, near the water treatment plant.
There was evidence of a fire inside the vehicle, and the driver, who had been reported missing by her family the night before, appears to have died from smoke inhalation.
Smoke was gone by the time first responders arrived. The car was in a ditch with minimal damage to the outside, and the car was in drive with the ignition on. Warwick said it was not running, and the engine was cold, however.
The driver was identified by Talladega County Coroner Shaddix Murphy as Dawn Gentry, 52.
The first call of the week was to a three-vehicle accident on the 275 Bypass and Renfroe Road on Feb. 14, with one driver complaining of chest pain. Two drivers were transported to the emergency room of Citizens Baptist Medical Center for evaluation, Warwick said.
The same day, firefighters also responded to a call to a one-vehicle accident on Cove Access Road that did not result in any injury.
The first call Saturday was to a brushfire on Bemiston Avenue that firefighters were never able to find, Warwick said. The same day, an alarm call on Cleveland Lane was canceled en route.
The first call Sunday was to a residence on Sloan Avenue, where a man drove his car onto the front porch of another person’s residence. No one was injured.
There were also two alarm calls to the same residence on Carol Circle the same day.
On Monday, the first call was from a smoke alarm at Talladega College triggered by a student burning some food. Firefighters also responded to a small fuel spill at the Exxon Station on East Street.
The first two calls for Tuesday were both lift assists, on Wanda Circle and Creekside Circle, followed by an apparently unfounded call to an accident on Eastaboga Road.
About 90 minutes later, firefighters responded to a driver stuck in the mud on Eastaboga Road, but she was not hurt and had already called a tow truck, Warwick said.
The last call of the day was to an unfounded gas leak at North and Tinney streets.
The only call Wednesday was to an overloaded, melted wall outlet at a residence on West Damon Avenue. Alabama Power was notified.
On Thursday, the first call was to a natural gas smell at Talladega Downs. Firefighters noticed the smell but could not locate it, and Spire was called.
Later Thursday morning, firefighters responded to an alarm call at the Bemiston Recreation Center apparently stemming from a leaking pressure valve.
The week’s last call was to a smoke smell at a business on North Street West on Thursday.