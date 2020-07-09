Fatal accident among 17 calls answered by Talladega firefighters this week

TALLADEGA -- The Talladega Fire Department answered 17 calls during the past week, including a traffic accident that resulted in two deaths, according to a summary provided by Chief Danny Warwick.
The fatal accident took place Monday at the intersection of Jackson Trace Road and the 275 Bypass, and involved a total of three vehicles.
A 65-year-old woman and a 66-year-old man were transported from the scene, but both later died. The driver of a second passenger vehicle was also injured, while the driver of a box truck, which was stopped at a stop sign, was not. The accident also damaged the fuel tank of the truck, spilling diesel fuel, which firefighters cleaned up.
The first call of the week was July 2, involving a vehicle that had apparently been set on fire the night before on Wilson Street.
As Hindman’s Wrecker Service was removing the vehicle, it began to smoke and was doused with water to make sure it did not start burning again. Talladega police are attempting to identify the vehicle and who may have owned it.
The day’s only other call was to a stove top fire in Westgate Homes.
The first of three calls July 3 was to a two-vehicle accident at Alabama 21 South and Mardisville Road. Firefighters blocked traffic, de-energized the vehicles and checked for injuries, according to the summary.
One person was taken to the emergency room at Citizens Baptist Medical Center in Talladega by NorthStar Ambulance. Alabama State Troopers also responded to the scene.
The day’s other two calls were to a smoke alarm triggered by an outdoor grill on Riddle Road and a false alarm at Captain D’s on Battle Street.
There were two calls logged Independence Day, including a cooking fire on Alabama 77, where smoke from a grill set off a sprinkler, and a one-vehicle accident on Broadway Avenue involving a power pole. The driver of the vehicle had already left the scene, but firefighters handled traffic control until an Alabama Power crew arrived to repair the pole.
On Sunday, firefighters were sent to assist a paramedic crew at Broadway Avenue and Avenue H, and to a malfunctioning smoke alarm on Lane Street.
The first call Monday was to an alarm at Citizens Baptist Medical Center, which was canceled en route, followed by a two-vehicle accident at Alabama 21 and the bypass that sent one person to the hospital.
The last call Monday was another false alarm, this one at a residence on Hollingsworth Street.
The only call shown for Tuesday was a medical assist in Curry Court, and the only call Wednesday was a false alarm at Talladega Health Care.
The only two calls as of Thursday afternoon were both smoke smells reported at Hibbert’s Sports on Haynes Street. Thermal imaging equipment was used, but no smoke, fire or heat was ever detected.