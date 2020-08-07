FAT, STUPID KID: Giants walked among us

On Saturday, Aug. 4, 1979, where were you? Do you remember what you were doing?
Six-year-old Willis Whatley Jr. was having a good outing with his great uncle in Talladega. They were running errands in town and had just walked into Landham’s Drug Store on North Street. Young Willis would grow into a giant that day, and he didn’t even know it.
Denise Martin was at work in the drug store helping customers that morning as usual. Twenty-one years old and happy to be employed at a job that held a bright future, she had no idea that by the end of her shift, she would be a giant.
Talladega police patrolmen Brian Winslow, Eugene Jacks, Rodney Williams and others were having a normal shift, mostly bored with routine patrol details. Capts. W.E. “Pee Wee” Hurst and Paul Locke, and Chief of Police Joe M. Sparks, were at their desks looking over mountains of paperwork.
All were working on this Saturday just to keep up with the paperwork. Before they would finally go home to scared families, all officers, the captains and chief would be giants.
Here is what happened in Talladega on this hot Saturday in August, according to eyewitnesses and The Daily Home newspaper.
Three Birmingham men, all drug addicts with prior criminal records, walked into Landham’ drug store. One was armed with a .22 caliber semi-automatic pistol, and the other two had large butcher knives. They had parked their car behind the drug store for a quick getaway but had no idea what they would start.
They confronted the part-time pharmacist and his wife and demanded drugs, brandishing their weapons and immediately spreading fear to everyone. Everyone except 6-year old Willis Whatley. He knew what to do. He immediately ran from the store to a service station across the street and had the owner call the police.
Within minutes, the store was surrounded. Officers Ken Sisk, Eugene Jacks, Rodney Williams, Brian Winslow and Bill Willingham took positions around the perimeter and waited for supervisors to come onto the scene. Chief Sparks and both captains arrived a few minutes later, and a tense standoff started.
Capt. Hurst got on the phone at the service station and called the drug store repeatedly until Denise Martin finally answered. The situation in the store was nerve-wracking. The three men got into the drug supply and were taking large amounts of pills. They were getting very high.
The situation outside was tense also. Ken Sisk recalled this to me.
“We had no real formal training with a hostage situation, we were just relying on our supervisors,” he said. “But we knew no one was leaving that store with a hostage.”
Rodney Williams recalls this, “Every one of us had picked a man, and that if we had to storm the store, we were responsible for that suspect. No one was going to hurt a hostage.”
At this point Chief Sparks decided to do something that completely goes against any training done today.
He disarmed himself and went to the front window of the drug store. When he got there, he put his hands onto the glass and started talking to the robbers. He reassured them that he would stay there until they released their hostages and came out.
They started a dialog with him, and he tried to keep them calm. He knew they were getting high by their speech and knew at the same time this was very dangerous both for himself and the hostages.
After a two-hour standoff, the men got so high on the drugs that they passed out. They were quickly arrested and taken to the hospital. They almost died from their overdoses but recovered.
All I can remember from this day is that when my father came home, he was soaking wet from sweat and very shaky. He took a quick shower and hugged both me and Mom, then put on a fresh uniform and went back to work.
He admitted to me years later he was lucky that he was not killed and that he would never do something like that again.
The aftermath of this crime saw all three men convicted and sent to prison for long terms of confinement.
Young Willis Whatley, Denise Martin and my father received commendations from the governor. All involved should have been given awards, but one thing is for sure. They all walked away safely, and as giant heroes that walked among us for many years.
If I have left anyone out of this story it is my fault and not done intentionally. Almost everyone involved is gone and the rest have memories like mine.
