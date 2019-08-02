AUSTIN, Texas – Farm Credit Bank of Texas (FCBT) reported solid earnings, positive loan growth and strong credit quality in the second quarter of 2019, according to a press release.
Farm Credit Bank of Texas — a cooperatively owned wholesale funding bank in Austin, Texas — provides funding and support services to 14 Farm Credit lending cooperatives in five states and two other financing institutions. Those lenders, in turn, provide credit and financial services to farmers, ranchers, rural homeowners and landowners, and agribusinesses.
The 14 cooperatives include Alabama Farm Credit, which has an office in Talladega.
Total loan volume increased 2.5 percent in the second quarter and 4.9 percent since year end, resulting in record loan volume of $18.9 billion at June 30, 2019. Total assets exceeded $25 billion for the first time in the bank’s history. Credit quality was 99.5 percent of loans classified as acceptable or special mention.
Net income for the first six months of 2019 totaled $95.2 million, a 14 percent increase over the same period of 2018. The bank reported $130.3 million in net interest income for the first six months of the year, a 5.8 percent increase over the same period of 2018 due to a $1.6 billion increase in average earning assets.
“Our steady growth, diversified portfolios and strong economic conditions in the Texas District contributed to solid midyear financial results,”said Larry Doyle, FCBT chief executive officer, in the release. “We also took advantage of the rate environment by calling $1.9 billion in debt in the first half of the year and issuing new debt at lower rates.”
At the end of the second quarter, shareholders’ equity totaled $1.9 billion. Cash and investments totaled $5.7 billion, providing 232 days of liquidity.
“Our territory is home to a vibrant and diverse agriculture industry,” said FCBT board Chairman Jimmy Dodson, in the release. “Centralizing key services at the bank frees our affiliated lenders to focus on serving local ag producers and rural communities.”
The bank is part of the Farm Credit System, a nationwide network of cooperatives established in 1916. The System reported combined net income of $1.4billion and $2.7billion for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2019, compared with $1.4 billion and $2.6 billion a year earlier.
The financial results discussed herein are preliminary and unaudited.