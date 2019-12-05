TALLADEGA -- Talladega’s fourth annual Christmas on the Square will include a new, live entertainment experience for the whole family.
The Historic Ritz Theatre, the city of Talladega, First Bank of Alabama and the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind will present three performances of “It’s A Wonderful Life Live!: The 1946 Radio Broadcast”; tickets are free, but seating is limited.
According to director/producer Marty Higginbotham, the performance is meant to “recreate an authentic 1946 radio broadcast. It’s like stepping back in time.”
The actors will be dressed in complete period costume and will be speaking into vintage Cascade-Victor ribbon microphones. Before the performance starts, the actors will come out into the audience to interact and take up cards for “audiograms” to be read during “commercial breaks” in the performance.
Because the cast is recreating a radio broadcast, Higginbotham added, there will be commercial breaks throughout, with the primary sponsor being Loveman’s Department Store.
“Loveman’s doesn’t exist anymore, but they were pretty big in 1946,” Higgenbotham said. “We came up with a period jingle that’s sung to the tune of ‘De-Lovely.’”
Foley artist Penny Thomas will also be on stage providing relevant sound effects consistent with a 1946 radio broadcast as well.
Higgenbotham is a Birmingham native who graduated with a theater degree from Samford University and then headed to Chicago.
“It’s A Wonderful Life Live!” began its run in Chicago in 2004 and, from November to January, is still selling out five to eight shows per week.
Higgenbotham returned to Birmingham and, since 2014, has been focused on performing the show there. Although it has played at several different theaters in the metro-Birmingham area, the performances in Talladega will be the first time the performance has been taken on the road, so to speak.
“The cast and crew are really excited,” Higgenbotham said. “This will be our first real opportunity to see if this show can tour.”
He added the Talladega performances will be “fully rehearsed, fully produced shows.”
“I cannot tell you how many audience members have come up after a show and said they were brought in kicking and screaming, either because they hated the movie or because they loved the movie and were afraid it would ruin it for them. But they all said they ended up being glad they came. There is something really unique about seeing it this way. It’s sort of an insider view and an incredibly unique way to experience the story.”
Except for Chance Novalis, who plays George Bailey, most of the actors will appear in multiple roles. Ashley Bishop is Violet/Zuzu, Howard Green is the announcer/Mr. Bailey/Uncle Billy/etc., Leah Luker is Mary/Rose, Judd McCluney is Harry Bailey/Ernie/Martini/etc., and Todd Ponder is Clarence/Potter/Gower, etc.
Performances will be Friday night, Dec. 6, at 7, just after the tree lighting; and Sunday, Dec. 8, at 2 and 4:30 p.m. The latter show will include someone interpreting the performance into American Sign Language.
Up to six tickets at a time are available for reservation or at the box office one hour before each performance begins. For more information, please call The Ritz at 256-315-0000.