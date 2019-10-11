TALLADEGA SUPERSPEEDWAY -- Mike Boylan of Oldsmar, Florida, demonstrates his scary clown that talks by remote control as he gets his infield camping spot ready for race weekend at Talladega Superspeedway.
The new Talladega Garage Experience infield fan area that includes the unique structure dubbed ‘BIG BILL’S Open Air Social Club’ debuts this weekend with new areas for the fans to get close views of the work going on in the garage.
The Transformation project poured $50 million in upgrades into the facility, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary.