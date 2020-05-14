Family reflects on life of transplant recipient, health advocate Anisha Twymon

TALLADEGA -- Roughly six years after receiving a kidney transplant from her twin sister, Alisha Ragland, Anisha Twymon passed away at the age of 33 on March 1, leaving behind many loved ones and those whose lives she had impacted through her work in health care.
“It was really unexpected because she wasn’t sick or anything,” Ragland said. “That was a hard blow for the family.”
Ragland said family members of patients Twymon had cared for at Rehab Select of Talladega attended Twymon’s funeral.
“They were affected because of how hard-working and caring she was,” Ragland said. “She was all about health and she wanted people to go get checked up regularly about any little thing. She was really caring and loving. Even off the clock, she would go help … She’d go out of her way for everyone she knew.”
One of the top pastimes for the twins was taking their kids to the mall or park and engaging in family activities.
“She’s big on family, so we’d get everybody up with the kids and we’d have a fun day, even if we just go to the park,” Ragland said. “We’re gonna play kickball. We’re gonna barbecue. We’re going to have everything. Whatever for the kids that we were going to do, it’s going to be a big ol’ party.”
At these events, Ragland said Twymon was big on being social and inviting to others who happened to be around.
“Everybody was her family,” Ragland said. “Every time we turned around, we had a new cousin or she had somebody’s baby. If they worked all the time, you’d look around, she’d have their kids so everybody would be involved in something.”
Twymon first experienced kidney issues in August 2011. Ragland, who was lined up as a donor for her sister, became pregnant and had to wait until after the child was born, when she had lost some of the pregnancy weight, before she would be able to donate the kidney.
While Ragland was getting herself ready for the transplant, Twymon pursued education, completing her bachelor’s degree in art at Talladega College on May 12, 2013.
The surgery took place Feb. 21, 2014, and while Ragland said she struggled with walking after surgery, her sister was reinvigorated after receiving the kidney.
“Hours later, she was up walking and moving around like there was nothing wrong, and I was the one with the problem,” Ragland said.
Shirley James, Twymon’s aunt, said Twymon had been making the most of her second chance at life through her involvement in charities that aid patients suffering through kidney failure.
“She would go out and speak about diabetes, dialysis and all of that,” James said. “She had just come back not too long before she passed, (that) weekend she had gone to Baltimore to do a speech. She was given an honor up there.”
Twymon served on the board of Network 8 as the Patient Advisory Committee chair. Network 8, which serves Mississippi, Tennessee and Alabama, is a chapter of the End Stage Renal Disease National Coordinating Center, an organization that links patients with kidney failure to health care professionals and resources.
Ragland said Twymon’s charity work was a blessing, and it motivated both family and community members to get involved with anything health-related or kidney-related.
“She was inspiring.” Ragland said. “They (Network 8) flew her everywhere to conferences to bring back information to give to the dialysis clinics in Talladega.”
The twins lost both their mother, Doris Welch, and grandmother, Lucille Welch, on March 5, 2011, due to kidney failure. Several of their uncles also struggled with the disease, according to James.
James said her daughter, Angela Mickens, remained close with the twins before and after the kidney transplant, and that Mickens would regularly sneak away from Atlanta to go visit them.
“She (Mickens) was like a big sister to them because she was really close to their mom,” James said. “After their mom died, she kind of took them under her wing. To this day, she’ll ride down there on a Sunday and see (Ragland). That’s what she did with both of them, and they’d come up here. She (Twymon) was just up here for Valentine’s Day.”
Mickens said the twins were like little sisters to her. She referred to the twins by nicknames given to them by the family at birth.
“We called them Pink and Blue, and that was their funny nickname,” Mickens said. “One (Twymon) came out dark, and the other (Ragland) came out light. That’s just the humor in their names. One was light like their mom. One was darker like the dad.
“Blue smiled everywhere she went. She never met a stranger. She welcomed everybody. I don’t care how many family reunions or how many family functions we had, she would bring everybody in the neighborhood to eat. She didn’t care if they were family or not. If they wanted to eat, Blue was going to feed them.”
She added Twymon was eager to participate in the 2020 Birmingham Kidney Walk, which was scheduled for April 18 and suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She added Twymon was a regular at the annual charity event.
“She’s just an all-around, good-hearted person,” Mickens said. “I’m still trying to get past her leaving us so soon because I didn’t see that one coming at all. Nobody did. She was young. She was traveling. She was starting to go from state-to-state telling her story about her kidney transplant … She was just so strong to go around traveling to tell her story.”
Ragland said she was going to miss everything about her twin sister.
“Her spirit, her determination and her will to live on,” she said. “She made it easy to do anything. She’d motivate you. You’d be wanting to give up, and then you’ll look at her and be like, ‘Well, she didn’t give up.’”