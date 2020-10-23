Family Dollar will hold grand opening for new Lincoln store Oct. 31

LINCOLN -- Family Dollar has announced plans for a grand opening of its new store in Lincoln.
In a press release, the company said the celebration will be Saturday, Oct. 31.
According to the release, on top of providing normal Family Dollar merchandise, the new store will also include $1 Dollar Tree merchandise, additional freezers and coolers, and an expanded selection of food, beauty and essentials, household products and seasonal items.
"Family Dollar is proud to be a part of the Lincoln community, and we are excited to welcome existing and new customers to our new store," said Jim Van Slyke, Family Dollar spokesperson, in the release. "The store will provide even greater values and convenience to our shoppers.”
Slyke also said a store of this size typically employs six to 10 associates, positions the company is looking to fill. Interested applicants can apply online at www.FamilyDollar.com/careers or by visiting the store location.
The new Family Dollar will be open seven days a week.
The store is at the former Fred’s location at 47950 U.S. Highway 78.
According to the release, Family Dollar has sought to provide value and convenience to customers in easy-to-shop neighborhood locations for more than 60 years. The chain provides a mix of name brands and private brand merchandise in approximately 8,000 stores in rural and urban settings across 46 states
Family Dollar is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dollar Tree Inc. headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia.