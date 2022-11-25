 Skip to main content
Famed caverns announces Christmas season attractions

Majestic Caverns

Joy Sorenson President of DeSoto Caverns announced Wednesday the changing of the caverns name to Majestic Caverns.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

Majestic Caverns, formerly DeSoto Caverns in Childersburg, invites visitors to celebrate the joy of the Advent season by taking a journey through the quaint hamlet of “Fairborn” and into the caverns in Childersburg. 

Events will be Dec. 9, 10, 16 and 17, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. each day. There will be Christmas shows, performances, quests, and characters, according to spokeswoman Crystal Storey.