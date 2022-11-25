Famed caverns announces Christmas season attractions

Majestic Caverns, formerly DeSoto Caverns in Childersburg, invites visitors to celebrate the joy of the Advent season by taking a journey through the quaint hamlet of “Fairborn” and into the caverns in Childersburg.
Events will be Dec. 9, 10, 16 and 17, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. each day. There will be Christmas shows, performances, quests, and characters, according to spokeswoman Crystal Storey.
“Majestic Caverns will be transformed into a Winter Underland in the caverns. Adventus is the holiday tradition your family has always wanted,” Storey said. “The cafe in the gift shop has a variety of delicious entrees, sweets, snacks, and warm beverages that will guarantee a delightful evening of making memories to savor.”
A train that tows a Santa Clause sleigh will traverse the park, while a descent into the caverns will allow the visitor to hear inspiring stories told by whimsical characters or hear music from a group known as the Tinseltone Quartet.