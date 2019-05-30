CHILDERSBURG – A horse drawn carriage carried a casket draped in an American flag as an honor guard marched beside it down a street bathed in shadows and sunlight Thursday evening.
The procession was part of a sober Memorial Day ceremony held by Childersburg American Legion Post 68.
The ceremony was held in recognition of the first national celebration of Memorial Day (originally Declaration Day) that took place May 30, 1868, at Arlington National Cemetery.
In 1968, Congress passed the Uniform Monday Holiday Act, which established Memorial Day as the last Monday in May in order to create a three-day weekend for federal employees. The same law declared Memorial Day a federal holiday.
Legionnaire Doug Foster said the post decided to do this ceremony not for show, “but for us to honor our fallen heroes.”
Foster went on to say Memorial Day has become more of a holiday and less of what veterans consider a holy day.
“That’s why we changed the ceremony from the last Monday in May to the original date. It’s a holy day,” he said.
The casket was removed from the carriage by the honor guard and placed on a stand as veterans saluted. Patriotic music could be heard in the background.
Bulger and Vietnam veteran Joe Teel played “Taps” as veterans and the public paid tribute to those who lost their lives serving America.
As part of the ceremony, the post presented Gold Star lapel pins to two family members whose loved ones died serving their country.
A pin was given to Alan Holmes, nephew of Pfc. Ernest Paul Holmes, who died in Vietnam.
The second lapel pin went to Phyllis Terry Palmer in honor of her brother, Cpl. Bill H. Terry, who also died in Vietnam.
Foster explained Terry’s story was unusual. Foster and Charlie Woodruff, of Childersburg, visited Palmer and her husband, Roderick, three weeks ago about recognizing her brother at the ceremony.
Woodruff, Palmer learned, was beside her brother in battle when he was killed. “I asked him how he was killed. He told me he was blessed by the grace of God,” she said.
That was not the only reason Terry’s story is different.
Palmer said her brother’s one request was if he got killed in Vietnam, he wanted to be buried at Elmwood Cemetery in Birmingham.
That request was denied because he was black, she said. Her mother filed a lawsuit to have her son buried. It took a year and a half to resolve. Terry was moved from his resting place at Shadow Lawn Cemetery to Elmwood, where he now is buried.
Palmer said her brother had been in Vietnam eight months when he was killed at age 19 on July 3, 1969.