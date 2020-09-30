You are the owner of this article.
Fall weather arrives in east central Alabama

Fall weather in Pell City 9/29/20

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

PELL CITY -- A walk around Lakeside Park in Pell City on Tuesday required warmer clothing. Fall officially arrived last week, and temperatures will make it feel like autumn the rest of this week. Look for high in the 70s and lows in the 50s.

