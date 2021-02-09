Faith Johnson overwhelms Woodland’s defense

HOWELL’S COVE- Woodland did everything they could to slow down TC Central’s Faith Johnson on Monday night. The Bobcats went to a triangle-and-two -defense, which put two defenders on Johnson at all times. However, that didn’t work as Johnson scored 28 points to lead the Fighting Tigers a 75-40 win over Woodland in the semifinals of the Class 1A, Area 8 Tournament.
“She didn’t get frustrated with the triangle-and-two defense,” TC Central head coach Ebonie Ferguson said. “This was the first time that she has seen it this year. She handled it exceptionally well. She took what the defense gave her. She was fortunate enough to get out in transition, and she got a couple of opportunities at the free-throw line. She just played within herself and took what the defense gave her.”
Woodland’s plan worked in the opening period as Johnson only managed to score five points. TC Central, however, had other players to step up.
Amiya Sillmon picked up the load offensively as she scored six points in the opening period. The 6-foot-2 center made Woodland pay in the post as she was able to get easy layups due to one-on-one coverage on the block.
Mahogani Evans also stepped up as she scored four of her eight points in the first, which helped TC Central take a 17-9 lead at the end of the opening quarter.
That is what it is all about,” Ferguson said. “Any night anybody can have a big night for us whether it is through assists or points. People are going to bring different looks to us, and it is all about adjusting. I think the girls did a great job of adjusting to the triangle-and-two on Faith.”
Sillmon continued to have her way as she scored eight of 20 points in the second, which included a back-to-back layup to increase the lead to 30-18.
Johnson began to heat up in the second as she scored eight points. Johnson connected on an old-fashion three-point play that helped the Fighting Tigers take a 34-20 lead. TC Central took a 38-29 lead into intermission.
In the second half, Sillmon seemed to be auditioning for starting quarterback position for the Fighting Tigers. Sillmon and Johnson connected three times on long outlet passes, which led to layup in the third.
The junior duo hooked up three times in the first few minutes of the period, which helped spark a 24-4 run that helped TC Central take a 60-33 advantage. Johnson scored 10 points in the period of her 28 points in the period. Alisha Morris scored six of her 12 points in the third.
“I think we understood the concept of it’s either win or go home,” Ferguson said. “We came together and did everything that we needed to do to come out with a win.”
TC Central will travel to take on Winterboro in the Class 1A, Area 8 championship on Thursday at 6 p.m. The Fighting Tigers are 0-3 against the Bulldogs this season.