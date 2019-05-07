SYLACAUGA -- The Police Department has arrested Donald Ray Adams Jr., 28, from Sylacauga, and Elizabeth Ann Long, 56, from Alpine, and charged them with six drug related offenses, according to a press release from the department.
Police Chief Kelley Johnson said the charges include drug trafficking (heroin), possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute (cocaine), unlawful possession of a controlled substance (meth), unlawful possession of a controlled substance (Tramadol), possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of prescription drugs without a prescription.
Adams and Long were arrested April 27 and transported to the Talladega County Jail. Bond was set by Judge Jeb Fannin at $100,000 for each defendant.
SPD Officer Pearson conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle operated by Adams on Spring Valley Road near Pine Hill Circle. Adams was arrested and the vehicle was searched, the release said.
The search of the vehicle allegedly yielded a large amount of what is suspected to be heroin and other narcotics from a bag inside the vehicle.
Trafficking heroin requires an amount of 4 grams and over. The amount of heroin allegedly recovered during the vehicle search was between 28 grams but less than 56 grams. The amount of drugs recovered during an arrest can determine when a suspect is eligible for parole, if convicted.
Trafficking heroin is a class A felony and carries a minimum sentence of 25 years in prison upon conviction.
The Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force is preparing the cases for prosecution, Johnson said.
If you have any information pertaining to a crime, please contact the Sylacauga Police Department Investigations Division at 256-401-2464, or you may report anonymously to the Sylacauga Police Department Tip Line at 256-249-4716.