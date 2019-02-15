TALLADEGA -- A car chase Thursday night ended in a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Alabama 77 and Speedway Boulevard.
Two people ended up being arrested on felony drug charges, and at least one of the people in the car they hit was hospitalized, according to Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force Cmdr. Jason Murray.
The chase began when the vehicle driven by Tranike Kierre Braxton, 23, of Talladega, ran from an Alabama State Trooper who attempted to pull him over. Nicholas Jerrell Hammonds, 22, also of Talladega, was a passenger in the vehicle with Braxton.
At 77 and Speedway Boulevard, Braxton’s vehicle, still apparently traveling at a high rate of speed, struck another car that was occupied by two females.
Various posts on social media regarding the wreck Thursday night and Friday morning said the second vehicle appeared to have almost been cut in half.
Murray said he believed at least one of the female occupants of the second vehicle had to be taken to University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital for treatment. Braxton was also briefly hospitalized out of an abundance of caution, Murray said, but was ultimately treated and released.
Murray said both men were armed with pistols, and neither man had a license to carry. MDMA, the drug better known as Ecstasy, was also recovered inside Braxton’s car, resulting in both men being charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, Murray said.
Hammonds was ultimately charged with possession and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit.
Braxton is also facing those charges, as well as assault in the first degree, attempting to elude, reckless endangerment and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Hammonds’ bond was set at $5,000. He posted bond and was released Friday, according to Talladega County Metro Jail records.
Braxton’s total bond was set at $54,000; he was also released Friday, according to jail records.
Assault in the first degree is a class B felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by two to 20 years in prison. Possession of a controlled substance is a class D felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to five years in prison.
Carrying a pistol without a permit, reckless endangerment and attempting to elude are all misdemeanors.
The case remains under investigation by Alabama State Troopers. A spokesman for the Trooper Office in Jacksonville could not be reached for comment Friday.