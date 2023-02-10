Extradition to Indiana next for Talladega woman

A Talladega woman is in jail awaiting extradition to Indiana following a routine traffic stop last week.
Jamie Lori Huddleston, 43, was the passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over Feb. 3 by Talladega police after the driver failed to signal a turn.
According to Lt. Bob Curtis, the driver was not charged, but Huddleston, the passenger, had an outstanding felony warrant in Jackson County, Ind. The warrant was confirmed, and Curtis said authorities in Indiana said they would extradite Huddleston.
According to a spokeswoman for the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Huddleston is charged with possession of a controlled substance and providing false information stemming from an incident in January 2022.
Curtis said Huddleston indicated that she would waive her extradition hearing. She remained in the Talladega County Metro Jail without bond as of Wednesday afternoon.