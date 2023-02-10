 Skip to main content
Extradition to Indiana next for Talladega woman

A Talladega woman is in jail awaiting extradition to Indiana following a routine traffic stop last week.

Jamie Lori Huddleston

Jamie Lori Huddleston, 43, was the passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over Feb. 3 by Talladega police after the driver failed to signal a turn. 