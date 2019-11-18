Talladega County Sheriff’s deputies today were investigating the theft of four batteries, and damage to the power cables of a Caterpillar excavator owned by the Talladega County Road Department.
The batteries were stolen sometime during the first week of November, according to Capt. Mike Jones. The vehicle they were stolen from was parked on the 300 block of Stewart Road near Sylacauga. There were no witnesses or suspects in the case as of Friday.
The batteries are valued at $450 each, according to the incident and offense report. Damage to the battery cables is listed at $100.
Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office at 256-761-2141 or post an anonymous online tip at http://www.talladegasheriff.mattfuller85.com/crime-tip/