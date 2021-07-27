Examining top storylines ahead of Talladega County Media Day

The 10th annual Talladega County Media Day will be Thursday afternoon at the Talladega County Speedway. All 10 schools will participate in the media day to discuss their goals and expectations for the 2021 season.
Here are five storylines going into media day.
Will this be the season that Sylacauga gets past the first round?
This is a question that the Aggies have faced for over a decade. Sylacauga made the postseason in 10 of the last 11 seasons, but they have only made it past the first round once.
Last season, the Aggies went 7-3 and lost in the first round of the playoffs to Faith Academy 49-13.
Sylacauga finished third in Class 5A, Region 4. Their two region losses last season were by nine total points to Central Clay County and Holtville.
Sylacauga enters the 2021 season with Rob Carter at the helm. Carter led Beauregard to the Class 5A state championship in 2017. Carter is Sylacauga’s third coach in the last three years.
The Aggies return two of their top players from last season, including all-state running back Maleek Pope and quarterback Brayson Edwards. Pope, who has an offer from North Alabama, has rushed for over 1,500 yards in the last two seasons for the Aggies.
Edwards was able to give Sylacauga something that they haven’t had for a while: good quarterback play. Edwards made several big throws down the field, which opened things up for Pope.
Sylacauga also returns several players from a young defensive unit last season. The Aggies defense has expectations of being more consistent and ultimately being a unit that could take over the game. That could bode well for Maleek Pope and the Aggies offense.
On paper, the Aggies seem to be on their way to another seven or eight-win season, but can Carter help them take the next step?
Why will B.B. Comer handle the hype after historic season
The Tigers had their best season in 20 seasons in 2020 as they went 9-2 and made it to the second round of the playoffs. Comer will enter the 2021 season with high expectations as they return the majority of their starters on both sides of the ball from last season.
Adam Fossett and Co. will have to replace running back Raphael Johnson. The all-state running back was the Tigers explosive playmaker last season as herushed for 1,200 yards and 18 touchdowns.
The Tigers’ one-two punch at running back this season will not be as explosive, but they have the potential to take over games in a ground and pound attack.
Davonta Carmichael is poised to have a breakout season at quarterback for Comer. The three-year starter can make electrifying plays with his arm as well as his legs.
Defensively, Comer returns most of their starters from last season’s team that just allowed 15 points per game.
Comer has the potential to have another big season, but will the players be able to stay focused and not buy into the hype?
Bulldogs look to build on successful 2020 season
Winterboro had one of their best seasons in 2020 under head coach Skylar Mansfield. In his first season, he led the Bulldogs to a 9-2 record, which included a trip to the second round of the playoffs.
The Bulldogs, however, lost several key pieces from last season’s team, including their offensive and defensive leader Brody Hamm. They will also have to replace their entire offensive line.
Winterboro returns several explosive players from last season’s team, including Troy McKinney, Chance Dandridge and Jahaslin James.
But can the Bulldogs run the ball and stop the run with their inexperienced line?
Will Munford restore the roar?
The Lions have missed the postseason for the past three seasons. Last season, Munford finished the season with a 5-5 record and missed the playoffs by one game.
Munford returns key players from last season, including four-star junior safety Sylvester Smith and Troy commit Kyler Gibson.
Gibson has provided leadership throughout the spring and the offseason, which the Lions needed last season.
Munford will have the tough task of earning one of the top four spots in a loaded Class 4A, Region 4, which features defending 4A champions Handley, Anniston, Jacksonville, Cherokee County, White Plains, and Cleburne County.
What will the 2021 season look like?
Last season, teams across the country had the tough task of trying to play sports in a pandemic. COVID-19 forced several area teams to miss games due to players and coaches getting the virus. This season, things are expected things to go back to normal as the protocols have been lifted. With the number of COVID cases increasing over the last few weeks, will that force the AHSAA or the state to implement protocols once again?