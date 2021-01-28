Evan Watson leads Pell City past Lincoln

It felt like Lincoln’s chances of leaving Pell City with a win were on life support when the Golden Bears trailed by eight points with only two minutes left in the game.
Then Pell City junior Evan Watson sank a 3-point shot with 1:39 remaining to all but pull the plug.
“(Watson) is the leader of our team,” Pell City coach Joel Bowman said. “He is kind of a quiet assassin. He’s a gym rat. Once again, it couldn’t happen to a better kid … Those shots he makes are because he practices.”
Watson finished with a team-high 13 points as the Panthers claimed a 69-53 victory over Lincoln on Thursday night.
“Don’t have too much fun without me,” Bowman said to members of his team as he stopped to answer questions after the victory.
An understandable response considering wins have been hard to come by for Pell City (3-14). Prior to Thursday night, the team’s last victory celebration came against John Carroll on Dec. 17.
This win is even more momentous considering the Golden Bears won the first round 76-59 on Jan. 4.
Pell City outscored Lincoln 12-4 in the first quarter, and the Panthers never looked back.
That doesn’t mean the final period was without drama. Lincoln senior Brian Garrett sank four free throws on consecutive trips to the line to cut the deficit down to five points with more than four minutes remaining.
Garrett fouled out with 2:36 remaining and a game-high 16 points.
Fouls were commonplace in the game. Both teams combined to earn 47, with Lincoln receiving a slight majority (26).
“We don’t have a lot of size, so we really need to get to the line and box out and attack the basket and be physical with the ball,” Bowman said. “That puts us on the free-throw line.”
At the line, the Panthers converted 18 of 30 shots into points while Lincoln cashed in 17 of 28 such opportunities.
Pell City’s smaller roster also puts pressure on 6-foot-3, 225-pound freshman Michael Snow to deliver near the basket.
“We’ve been challenging the snot out of him to really be physical, and he’s starting to grow into that,” Bowman said. “He’s just a young kid.”
The freshman looked anything but young on Thursday night when Snow outmuscled multiple defenders to get the offensive rebound time and time again.
He also proved to be a capable scorer himself as he matched Watson’s team-high 13 points.
Pell City hosts Oxford on Friday night before closing out the regular season with trips to Moody and Thompson on Tuesday and Friday, respectively.
“We want to be playing our best basketball right now, so it is extremely important, and it is important for our guys that we can go out there and do the things that we coach and they work,” Bowman said. “That just adds confidence to what we are trying to do.”