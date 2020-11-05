Escaped inmate spotted in Talladega turns himself in

TALLADEGA -- An escaped inmate who was spotted in Talladega last week turned himself in to authorities Friday, Oct. 30.
Larry Dewayne Gaither, 43, escaped from the Calhoun County Jail with another inmate July 31.
The other inmate was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Atlanta shortly after the escape, but Gaither remained at large for the next three months.
According AL.com, Gaither was in jail on charges of probation violation stemming from convictions for first-degree robbery and two counts each of possession of child pornography and disseminating child pornography.
Gaither was spotted on Stemley Bridge Road on Thursday, Oct. 29, but fled into the woods before he could be caught. According to Talladega police, he notified Central Dispatch himself the next day and turned himself in at a gas station with his wanted poster in the window.
According to the AL.com story, Gaither’s mother, Shirley Gaither Bowman; his brother, Richard Franklin Gaither, of Anniston; and friend Larry Adam East, of Talladega; have all been charged with hindering prosecution in the first degree for helping him after his escape.
Bowman is a corrections officer at a different facility, the story said.