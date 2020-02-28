Escaped inmate captured after days on the run

A convicted murderer who escaped from a state facility in Childersburg on Saturday night is back in custody, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.
Daniel Miner, 43, was captured in Cullman County around 8 p.m. Thursday, according to Samantha Rose, public information specialist for the ADOC.
Rose said Miner surrendered willingly when approached by ADOC and the Alabama Law Enforcement Services Division.
Miner is being held at an ADOC state facility, Rose said.
Rose confirmed Miner had escaped from the Childersburg Work Release Center during a bed check between 8:45 and 9:30 p.m., on Saturday, Feb. 22.
Rose said no additional information regarding Miner’s capture was available at this time.
Miner’s victim, Edward Lee Williams, was shot to death in his home while Miner was stealing guns, ammunition, cash and compact discs, according to court records. The crime took place in the 1990s.
The Talladega County District Attorney's office has also issued a warrant for felony escape for Miner.
Efforts to reach an official from the Cullman County’s Sheriff’s Office for comment were unsuccessful Friday.
