Erin Barker leads Lincoln girls to county soccer crown, selected Daily Home Player of Week

LINCOLN -- Erin Barker was selected The Daily Home Player of the Week after leading Lincoln High School’s girls soccer team to a 3-0-1 record last week.
“I am shocked, honestly,” Barker said. “I am just doing what everybody else is doing -- I am just doing my job. I am very thankful for my teammates. I don’t think I could have done any of this by myself.”
Barker played a major role in the Lady Golden Bears winning the Talladega County Tournament last week as she recorded four shutouts.
“We just worked really hard,” she said. “The best thing we have done is communicate, and that’s how we have helped each other. I helped them, and they help me because I don’t see everything. It is like a little system that we work.”
Lincoln head coach Will Bailey has been pleased with the way Barker has played this season.
“Any time that you can go into a game knowing that it is a chance of a shutout, you feel pretty good,” Bailey said. “We had four shutouts in four games and we have never done that before, which led to us doing something else we haven’t done before, which is win the county championship.
“(Barker) played great. She made a lot of great saves in those games. She has been tremendous for us all year. She has made the plays that she is expected to make and some amazing saves in the goal.
“All the girls are feeding off her energy and making those great plays. We are extremely happy with the way that she has been playing.”
Lincoln’s defense has been dominant this season. The Lady Golden Bears have recorded 11 shutouts in 13 games and allowed only six goals.
Barker didn’t set a goal for how many shutouts she wanted for 2020. All of her goals are team goals.
“We want to accomplish getting better every day and we are already doing that,” she said. “We also want to win a state championship.”
Lincoln defeated Talladega 11-0, Childersburg 3-0 and Munford 10-0 in the county tournament. In the championship game, Lincoln and Sylacauga finished in a scoreless tie, but the tournament’s points system gave the crown to the Lady Golden Bears.
“It is very exciting,” Barker said. “I have a big smile on my face every day because I keep thinking about it. Like I can’t believe we just did that.”
Barker has been playing keeper since she was in the second grade. She said she admires the game of former Lincoln keeper Zoe Machen.
“She was the goalie two years ago,” Barker said. “Every day, no matter if she was hurt, she was on the field. One day, she had sun poisoning and she was still practicing and diving for balls. She was doing everything that she needed to do, and I was like, ‘I want to do that.’”