PELL CITY – City Street Superintendent Greg Gossett said equipment has arrived in preparation for the dismantling of the old St. Clair County Hospital in the coming days.
He said Virginia Wrecking is only days away from tearing down the former hospital, which has lain dormant for almost a decade.
Gossett said workers brought in four large pieces of equipment on four different trucks to the former hospital site on Dr. John Haynes Drive.
“It will be put all-together on site,” he said. “It’s a big one.”
Craig Wintzell, job site superintendent for Virginia Wrecking Company, said Tuesday workers will assemble the “long-reach track hoe” today, and track hoe operators should begin the demolition of the former hospital by Thursday morning.
City officials said all of the hazardous waste inside the former hospital has been removed.
The hospital was abandoned in 2011 after the new St. Vincent’s St. Clair Hospital was opened on Veterans Parkway.
Gossett said the company is dismantling the hospital mechanically and not using explosives because Virginia Wrecking resales materials that can be recycled.
He said the large crane used in the demolition will bite off large chunks of the building, starting at the top and working down to the base.
Wintzell said the long-reach track hoe has large shears that will cut into materials, bricks, etc., like scissors.
Workers were removing a one-story structure that was attached to the backside of the hospital Tuesday.
Wintzell said workers wanted to get the smaller building out of the way before pulling down the towering walls of the main structure.
He said it will take about a week to pull down the top portion of the hospital walls, so two to three track hoes with shorter reaches can remove the lower, remaining walls.
City Manager Brian Muenger said the site of the former hospital is prime commercial property. He said city officials want the property to be used to help create jobs and generate additional tax revenue for the municipality.
The property is jointly owned by the city and the St. Clair County Commission.
Last year, the City Council and County Commission jointly approved an option agreement with Bill Ellison, Southside Land Venture LLC, to market the property for a commercial retail development.
Ellison has an option to buy the 19-acre site outright for $4 million.
Under the agreement, the city and county would continue forward with the demolition of the hospital building in an effort to make the property more attractive for commercial retail use.
The former hospital site is south of Interstate 20, next to the McSweeney Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram car dealership. To the east of the property is the Pell City Board of Education Central Office. The property is adjacent to and visible from I-20.