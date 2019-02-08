MUNFORD -- A tour of Munford Elementary School will be among the field trips when the Environmental Education Association of Alabama (EEAA) holds its annual conference at Cheaha State Park from Feb. 28 to March 2, according to a press release.
The event is open to both formal and informal environmental educators looking to enhance their knowledge and teaching skills. Registration for the event is required. To register, visitwww.eeaa.us/2019conference.
The theme of this year’s event is “Magic on the Mountain.” The event will offer several workshops and field trips, including a tour of the Talladega National Forest, and waterfall and interpretive hikes in Cheaha State Park.
Environmental education at Munford
According a 2012 Consolidated News Service story, just after the turn of the century, Munford schools began integrating environmental education into the learning process at the elementary school. Now, that approach has taken over schools in Munford.
Environmental education is deeply ingrained in every aspect of the curriculum at Munford Elementary, Munford Middle and Munford High schools.
Munford, just miles from the Talladega National Forest, was adopted by the U.S. Forest Service, built community partnerships and took on sponsors to begin the process of infusing environmental education into its curriculum.
About 680 students in grades K-5 attend Munford Elementary, according to the school’s website, which describes the facility as “one of a kind.”
“‘Smokey Bear Welcomes You,’ proclaims the Forestry Service's famous furry icon on the sign at the entrance of the school,” the website says. “The building depicts and promotes aspects of the great outdoors in every nook and cranny.
“Many of the students will eventually work and own land in the Talladega County area, and it is important to teach them how to manage land responsibly. Munford Elementary wants to produce students who understand the complex interaction of the environment and the need to keep it clean and healthy, while at the same time using products responsibly.”
Conference special to Raney
The 2019 EEAA conference holds a special place in the heart of Cheaha Superintendent Renee Raney.
“This is a unique event for Cheaha and a theme that is dear to my heart as a 30-year environmental educator for the state,” Raney said, in the release.
“I became an EEAA board member 14 years ago when the organization last held its conference at Cheaha. This year, I have the honor of hosting the conference as superintendent of Cheaha State Park. I am so excited to share the wonders of the park with this vital group of educators.”
The conference will feature two keynote speakers.
Dr. Steve Jones, a renowned environmental educator, author and public speaker, will lead a talk Thursday, Feb 28. On Friday, March 1, award-winning magician Steve Trash will perform and present a talk on the beauty, wonder and “magic” in nature.
The festivities will kick off with a special pre-conference workshop Thursday, Feb. 28, entitled "Campus Critters: Exploring Schoolyard Biodiversity." This workshop will focus on activities that involve plants and animals that can be found on the grounds of most Alabama schools. Teachers will receive a curriculum and teaching tools. This workshop is limited to 30 participants and requires a separate registration.
Lodging is not included in the conference registration cost, so attendees must make overnight reservations separately. Lodging at Cheaha State Park includes hotel rooms, cabins, chalets and camping. The park also features a full-service restaurant.
For information about discounted lodging rates for conference attendees on hotel rooms, cabins or chalets, or to make reservations, call 256-488-5115. To make camping reservations, call 256-488-5111.
About Cheaha State Park
Nestled in the Appalachian foothills, Cheaha State Park is in northern Clay and southwestern Cleburne counties. Cheaha is Alabama's oldest continuously operating state park and includes the state’s highest elevation, Cheaha Mountain (more than 2,400 feet above sea level). Park facilities include a lodge, restaurant, camp store, campsites, fishing and swimming lake, hiking and mountain biking trails, a Native American relic museum and the Pinhoti Mineral and Gem Mining Company. Learn more atwww.alapark.com/cheaha-state-park.
About EEAA
The Environmental Education Association of Alabama is a group of educators located throughout the state who share a passion for teaching all Alabamians about the state’s diverse and abundant natural resources. For more information, visit www.eeaa.us.
About Alabama State Parks
The Alabama State Parks Division relies on visitor fees and the support of other partners like local communities to fund the majority of its operations. To learn more, visit www.alapark.com.