End of an era: Wilson, Simmons close Talladega careers on sour note in state final

BIRMINGHAM -- Talladega’s senior duo of D’Corian Wilson and Kobe Simmons saw their high school careers end in disappointing fashion Friday night as the Tigers fell to Williamson 68-61.
In two seasons as starters, they led Talladega to a 52-13 record and 2019 Class 4A state championship.
“I'm pretty sure that these two will be playing on the next level somewhere,” Talladega head coach Chucky Miller said. “I think that they have some offers at certain places. It is still early in that.
“D’Corian really improved his shot. He is made for the next level with his body. Kobe is one of those guys that can play anywhere. He is a perimeter player, but he can rebound and do the other things that low perimeter players can do.”
Throughout their careers at Talladega, both players have shined in the biggest moments, but that wasn't the case Friday. The duo simply couldn't make enough shots against long and athletic Williamson defenders.
Wilson went 7 of 28 from the field and finished with 20 points. Simmons went 7 of 19 for 16 points. As a team, Talladega went 24 of 72 from the field.
“We knew that he was an aggressive player and aggressive off the dribble,” Williamson head coach Shumbe Hunter said of Wilson. “I told our guys to continue that pressure.
“I am a believer in pressure because eventually it wears on any top player, it doesn't matter who you are. If someone is guarding you 94 feet for the entire game, you will wear down.
“Getting them going was the plan and having one of the guys step over and take the contact in the chest. The first two fouls he received were charge calls, so that plan began to work. It paid off because it slowed them down and actually took them off the court. That was our plan for him and 30 (Simmons).”
Wilson said it was difficult to get back to the Final Four after winning the title last season.
“It just seemed like being the state champs automatically put a target on your back, so everybody is going to come out and give it their best shot,” Wilson said. “That’s how mostly everybody came out playing, hard and aggressive.
“Tonight, they came out and hit a whole bunch of 3s. We got behind. We fought back, we just came up short.”
Simmons finished his career as the most decorated player in Talladega history. He was the 2019 4A Player of the Year. This season, he had another stellar campaign as he averaged 19.2 points and 9.6 rebounds per game.
Wilson also had a phenomenal season. The 2019 Final Four MVP averaged 17.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and dished out a team-high 123 assists.
“What they meant to the program is unreal,” Miller said. “They are not only good ballplayers, they are good people, too. I told them to take this to the college level, what you learned. Your career is legendary in Tiger basketball.”