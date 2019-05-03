TALLADEGA -- Talladega police are investigating an attempted armed robbery at the Exxon station on East Street on Thursday night.
According to Lt. Jimmy Thompson, the clerk and stocker at the store reported a male armed with a handgun came into the store at 11:40 p.m.
The witnesses agreed he was black, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, dark colored pants and a multicolored bandana wrapped around his face.
The clerk said the man attempted to rob her at gunpoint, but she told him she had a gun as well and would shoot him first.
At this point, the stocker told investigators he heard the commotion up front and came out of a back room to see the suspect on the counter. Both witnesses said the suspect then fled the store on foot, running up East Street.
Thompson said there is video of the incident, and investigators are reviewing it in the hopes of identifying a suspect or at least giving a more detailed description.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.
Robbery in the first degree is a class A felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by 20 to 99 years or life in prison.