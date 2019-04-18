TALLADEGA -- The folks at the Talladega County Courthouse got an early start on The ARC of North Talladega County’s annual ‘Go Casual Friday.’
The courthouse employees sported their Sunshine Saturday T-shirts on Thursday because the courthouse house is closed for Good Friday.
For Go Casual Friday, area employers are asked to allow their employees to purchase a ‘Go Casual’ T-shirt and wear it to work Friday, April 19 -- leading up to the festivities on Sunshine Saturday.
The 43rd annual Sunshine Saturday will be Saturday, April 20, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Talladega Community Life Center on Battle Street, across from Piggly Wiggly.
In the photo are the staff of the Probate Judge’s office. On the front row are Jessica Gaither, Juanita English, Elaine Griffith, Brandie Martin and Tess Daniel, and in back are Darrius Pearson and Probate Judge Randy Jinks.