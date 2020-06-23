Employee at MasterBrand Cabinets in Talladega tests positive for COVID-19

TALLADEGA -- For the first time since April, an employee at the Talladega MasterBrand Cabinets plant has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a press release from MasterBrand’s corporate office, “We learned on Friday, June 19, that an employee at our Talladega facility has been diagnosed with COVID-19.
“The employee was last in our building June 13, and we have notified associates who may have been in close contact with the individual, and they will be isolating and monitoring for symptoms."
“We also notified all our employees of the confirmed case, and as a facility cleaning had been done since this employee was last at work, we were able to continue operations.”
The plant was shut down for much of the month of April due to positive COVID diagnoses.
The plant closed for one day in late March after an employee with no symptoms reported possible exposure to someone with COVID-19. It closed a second time, again for only one day, April 6, after an employee and a contractor who had not been on site in more than a week both reported positive COVID-19 diagnoses.
Two days later, a third employee also tested positive, and the plant shut down for two weeks, then reopened again. Friday was the first diagnosis at the plant since reopening.