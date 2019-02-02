Talladega College’s new director of alumni affairs knows from experience what it’s like to be alum of the college himself.
Emmanuel Pina graduated from Talladega College in 2013, where he pledged Omega Psi Phi fraternity, played baseball and earned a bachelor’s degree in biology. He was also a McNair Scholar, according to a press release.
He went on to earn a master’s of science in leadership from Nova Southeastern University in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and went on to teach high school math at two different schools in Kissimmee, Florida, according to a college press release.
His responsibilities at his alma mater will include “developing and implementing annual giving and alumni relations programs,” the release says.
“I look forward to reaching out to alumni that we have not been in contact with,” he said. “I also want to build a stronger relationship with those that we are in contact with, and update our database so that we can more easily maintain contact with all alumni. Our alumni are a part of the Talladega College family, and we want them to know that they are important to us.”
He added, “there are many similarities between my new position as director of alumni affairs and my prior role as a teacher. You cannot be a good teacher without developing a relationship and developing a relationship with our alumni. That will be one of the most important aspects of my position as alumni affairs director.”
Pina is a native of New York City, and the child or immigrants from the Dominican Republic. He is fluent in Spanish.