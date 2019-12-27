Emily Johnson looks back at a long life well-lived

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- When the calendar rolls over from 2019 to 2020 next week, Emily Johnson, of Talladega County, will be celebrating the start of her 98th year.
Born on New Year’s Day 1922, she spent more than a quarter century working in the lunchroom at Dixon Middle School. And during that time, Johnson and her husband got to know many people, and families, in the Talladega area.
She said she served current city school board member Jake Montgomery and become close with his parents, as well as former City Councilman and businessman Donnie Miller, and had known the Whitsons, the Mollistons and numerous other families over the years. Dell Hill’s family were close friends as well.
“I enjoyed every minute of it,” she said of her work at Dixon. “I did all the menu making, all the buying and I did a good job. Everyone bragged on me. And between me feeding the kids and my husband walking delivering the mail, I think we got to know everybody in town.”
Humble beginnings
“They told me I was left under the doorstep in Limestone County, just a spit away from Tennessee,” she said.
Named for her great-grandmother, she was the sixth of eight children growing up in a farmhouse that’s still there. On the wall over her sofa, she points out paintings of the house she grew up in, the church she went to up the road and the ship that her husband served on in World War II.
There is also a photo of the family’s original mailbox, which is also still there. There was no electricity until the Browns Ferry Nuclear Plant was built. They grew cotton and corn, with a little bit of corn milled for their own consumption.
“The church was damaged by termites and had to be torn down, and they rebuilt it in a more modern style,” she said. “Daddy wouldn’t go in there after they rebuilt it. He said it didn’t look like a church anymore.”
She added she was baptized in the creek by the church after accepting Jesus as her savior at the age of 15.
“Daddy was a county commissioner for a while,” she said, “and he got the road in front of our house paved. There were black families across the road. They were our friends. We loved them, and they loved us. They always found work.
“But we went to a different schools. The Negro school was about a mile away in a church, which is also still there. Our school was about 4 miles away, and we used to ride to school on a horse when we couldn’t walk -- Maud the horse. We had a barn at the school and we would bring her corn at lunchtime.”
She attended Ripley Elementary School through the sixth grade, then went on to Clements High School, where she graduated in 1940.
“They got buses right before I graduated,” she said. “The school was named for the superintendent at the time, and it’s a pretty big school now. When I graduated, there were 15 in my class. Now, the graduating classes have more than 100 students. Two of my nieces are teaching there now.”
Meeting Stanley
Her husband, Stanley Johnson, also grew up on a farm family and was the oldest of 12. He was a traveling guitarist and bandleader who first met his future wife at an event at Ripley Elementary School.
“He had a group of young men and a young woman or two that he would play at schools with,” Emily said. “Back then, if you lived out in the country and didn’t have money to go to town, you just made your own movies.
“He was the only boyfriend I ever had.”
Stanley joined the National Guard for some extra spending money but came back the summer after Emily graduated. They were married at the preacher’s house.
“I was all packed up to go to Florence State Teachers College, about 25 miles from home,” she said. “I ended up using that suitcase for my wedding instead. I took some classes at Auburn and JSU as a day student later, in the summer.”
At this point, Stanley was in the Navy, but Emily and the couple’s young son, Wayne, traveled to meet him in Boston, Detroit and Newport, Rhode Island, whenever he was in dry dock, usually with money borrowed from her father.
“He was on his way to Japan when the war ended,” she said. “He had been on one of the boats that took tanks out to the islands and boys to get shot at and killed. But we were blessed. He made it home safe.”
Move to Talladega
The Johnson family’s road to Talladega was kind of complicated.
Her mother’s cousin and her husband “had children, but not much else,” Emily said. “They had five big boys and two girls. Well, one summer, our church had a preacher from a church on Court Street in Talladega come in for a revival. So he got them to come back to Talladega with him. My oldest sister went there to visit them, and that’s where she met her husband. He used to walk across the street to Idalia School every day. My sister got a job at Alabama School for the Deaf and persuaded us to move to Talladega. We lived in Curry Court for the first couple of years we were here.”
Life in Talladega was much different than it had been out in the county.
“My brother-in-law had a job,” she said. “I don’t remember what he did, but he drew some pennies. But he was rich to us. The only time we ever saw any money was right after we had taken the cotton crop to the gin, which happened once per year. If he wanted to, he could go to the store and buy a stick of bologna any time he wanted.”
Her first visit to Talladega was actually prolonged somewhat by an outbreak of polio.
“They wouldn’t let anybody ride on buses until the outbreak died down,” she said. “Our doctor got it and ended up in an iron lung.
“We were poor, we just didn’t know we were poor. We didn’t know anything different, and everybody we knew was in the same boat as us.”
After the war, the Johnsons ended up in Talladega permanently. She joined First Baptist Church in 1955 and “would still be there every time the doors were opened if I hadn’t broken my arm a while back. I love my church, I’ve loved my preachers and I love my family.”
Her husband got a job working maintenance for ASD, and she got a job providing lunches at the Deaf Negro School.
She stayed there a couple of years, then her husband took the federal civil service test and got a job as a mail carrier. She was hired by the Talladega City school system and began working in the lunchroom at Dixon Middle School, where she stayed for the next 26 years.
When she and her husband built their house, Alabama Power had begun work on Logan-Martin Lake but had not filled it yet. They moved in in 1967, and she’s been there ever since.
The fishing was a big draw, she said, pointing out a large crappie mounted over the fireplace. “I caught that right out there,” she said, indicating the lake.
They built an apartment onto the house when her husband began to exhibit signs of Alzheimer’s. After he passed away, she rented it out, and the last person she rented to is now her caretaker.
After her husband passed, she said she did a bit of traveling, including a trip to Hawaii with her church group. Her wandering days are past now, but she says she is not making any plans.
“Whatever happens next,” she said, “depends on what the Lord wants of me.”