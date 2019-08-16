TALLADEGA -- Byrd Contractors Inc. was awarded a $150,000 contract by the city of Talladega to replace the sewer lines at Battle and Haynes streets, including the one that services Walmart.
Talladega City Manager Beth Cheeks said the work got underway Tuesday and should be complete by Wednesday of next week. “They are supposed to be done with the line replacement Friday, and they are going to finish the intersection Monday, at night, so that the traffic isn’t so bad,” she said.
The whole project should be complete by the middle of next week, and then McCartney Construction is expected to begin repaving Battle Street in its entirety.
The City Council approved the emergency project after a piece of an old clay line broke off, filling the sewer line with gravel and eventually blocking it completely.