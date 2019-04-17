PELL CITY -- Christi White, of Lincoln, sat at the keyboard, surrounded by monitors filled with vital information to assist her with dispatching duties.
“You said Mayes Circle,” White queried the 911 caller. “You said he’s fallen? Is he hurt? Can you ask him how old he is? He fell off of what? Tell him I am getting someone out there to help. You’re welcome.”
White’s voice remained calm as she collected enough information about the situation to dispatch Agro Volunteer Fire Department and an ambulance to the scene of a man with a possible broken hip from a fall.
It was just one of many calls St. Clair County Central Dispatch receives daily.
White was working the emergency calls from the north end of St. Clair County. Sitting across from her was Brandi Jenkins, of Pell City.
“You’re broke down?” Jenkins asked the caller. “We’re going to get someone en route as soon as we can.”
The ring tone for 911 emergency calls is a siren sound, while a regular loud telephone ring is an administrative call.
The sound of a loud cow bell rang out.
“That’s a timer,” said Robbie Young, of Pell City, the shift supervisor Wednesday morning. “It is an alarm telling us to check on an officer when there is a hot or emergency call.”
She said the alarm signals the dispatcher every three minutes.
“We want everybody to get home safe,” Young said.
On the other side of the room in the heart of St. Clair County Central Dispatch was Anna Melton, of Moody, who was taking calls originating from Pell City and Riverside, and across from her was Brooke Perez, of Talladega, who was handling all emergency calls for the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office.
“We’re a little short today,” Young said. “Normally, we have six people on a shift.”
She said the number of dispatchers manning emergency calls has climbed because the volume of those calls had steadily increased.
“It can get really crazy, busy, here,” Young said.
St. Clair County Central Dispatch has 27 dispatchers. They are among the dedicated workers across the country with a desire to help others who are being recognized this week as part of National Dispatcher Week.
St. Clair dispatchers have received cupcakes, small gifts like cups, and they have been treated to special meals donated by residents, businesses and restaurants for their service to local communities.
Dispatchers say it takes a special kind of person to work 12-hour shifts under sometimes trying conditions.
“You have to be a great multitasker,” Young said. “You need to be able to speak clearly and willing to work long hours, weekends and holidays.”
Dispatchers assist people and law enforcement officers in a variety of ways -- when there are wrecks, medical emergencies, complaints, fire alarms and even when there are a stranded motorists. Dispatchers are generally the first person someone calls when there is a death.
Many of the dispatchers have worked in the medical field or have an interest in the medical field or law enforcement, she said.
Young said she worked as an EMT for an ambulance service when she was 18. She wasn’t old enough to drive an ambulance at the time, because of insurance, so the company assigned her to be its dispatcher.
“I got put in dispatch, and something just clicked,” she said. “I realized this was where I was supposed to be. It was the best thing that happened to me.”
Young has now been a dispatcher for more than 20 years.
Dispatchers work in a confined space and handle situations that can be a matter of life or death.
“It’s a very stressful job,” Young said. “But, it’s also a very rewarding job.”