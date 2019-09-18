Jewel and Mozell Elston of Oxford are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary Friday at Western Sizzlin Steakhouse in Oxford.
The celebration will be hosted by their children and grandchildren, including: Jewel Jr. and Jeanette Elston, Henry and Cathy Elston, Raymond and Phyllis Heard, Fredrick and Arlean Burks, Terry and Gloriette Rawls, Gary Elston, Earl Elston and Jerome Elston, all of the Oxford and Anniston area. They have 25 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, and a great-great-grandchild.
“Their dedication to God first and commitment to one another exemplifies the qualities of their marriage,” an announcement reads. “The deep affection demonstrated between them is phenomenal. The many years they have shared together is a testament to their undying love for one another.”
The Elstons were married Sept. 24, 1949.