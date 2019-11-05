Elston-Russell wedding

Frieda Elston and Ray Russell were married Oct. 19, 2019, at 4 p.m. The lovely ceremony was at the Gadsden Country Club.
The wedding was officiated by Minister David Roberts. A formal reception followed the ceremony at the country club.
The bride is the daughter of Henry Elston (Catherine Staples Elston) and the late Virginia Elston. The groom is the son of the late Oscar and Maudie Russell. Together with their families and friends, the bride and groom had a night of love and celebration.
The newlyweds honeymooned in Cancun and Riviera Maya. The couple now resides in Lincoln.