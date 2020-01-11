Elnora Spencer to perform at B.B. Comer Library on Wednesday, Jan. 15

SYLACAUGA -- Award-winning singer Elnora Spencer will be the first performer for the B.B. Comer Memorial Library’s new SouthFirst Bank Adult Lecture Series, “Telling our Stories,” on Wednesday, Jan. 15.
The program is set to begin at noon, with refreshments served at 11 a.m.
Spencer will be accompanied by piano, bass and drums, according to a library press release.
The renowned singer describes her style as “jazzy blues,” but the upcoming performance will feature several genres such as gospel, jazz and rhythm and blues.
Spencer was inducted as a Master Blues Artist in the Alabama Blues Hall of Fame in 2014, the press release notes. She has also been featured in the Living Legends Performing Live Series at Moonlight on the Mountain in Bluff Park in Hoover.
Additionally, Spencer is a 2018 Women’s Lifetime Music Achievement Award recipient.
“It is my pleasure for the Comer Library to work with Randy Fields at SouthFirst Bank and Hickory Street Cafe to continue this great program series, which has been in existence for over 25 years,”said Tracey Thomas, library director. “We are lucky to have a great audience, the library staff and an array of volunteers to assist with all aspects of the brown bag lecture series.
“At the Comer Library, we have spent a great deal of time the past year letting people ‘tell their stories’ so we can preserve them for future generations.
“We are blessed to have talented presenters to tell stories that will take us back to times that we have only heard about from others.”
For more information, contact the library at 256-249-0961.
Reach Daily Home staff writer Laci Braswell at RollTideLace@gmail.com.