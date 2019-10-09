Childersburg High School’s football team will welcome Class 4A, Region 4 foe Elmore County to John Cox Stadium tonight at 7.
The Panthers defeated the Tigers 24-14 in 2018 and lead the all-time series 11-7.
Wins haven’t been commonplace for either squad in 2019, but at the end of this contest, one team will have its first region victory of the season.
Here are three things to watch in tonight’s battle:
Starting fresh
After struggling through a four-game losing streak that made for an unbearable September, Childersburg head coach Jonathan Beverly and his Tigers effectively rage-quit the first half of the season entering a much-needed bye week.
“It (the bye week) came at a really good time for us,” Beverly said. “It feels really good to get refreshed. We’ve been talking a lot about hitting the reset button. The past couple weeks (has been like) preseason camp … We’ve treated (the season) like it’s Week 1 all over again.”
Beverly said that shift in mindset has been helpful.
“I think we’ve almost returned to the mindset that we had during preseason camp, and that’s what we wanted to do,” he said. “We’ve got to be 1-0 (at the end of the week), and that’s really all we’ve talked about. It’s a new season for us.”
The Tigers also benefited from the open week in regards to getting some players back in the lineup.
“We’ve got Ryan Logan back, who has missed the last couple weeks,” Beverly said. “That’s put us in a tough spot because he brings versatility to our offense. Now he’s back, and we’ve got some other pieces of the puzzle that are back. We feel really good about having all our pieces of the puzzle back. Now, we’ve just got to put them together and go play.”
Deja vu?
By unplugging the Tigers from the season like a malfunctioning router, Beverly said he hopes Childersburg can bounce back down the stretch.
“(The wing-T) is not something you see on a regular basis,” Beverly said. “The bye week came at a good time because it gave us a little bit more time to prepare for it … Defensively, they’ve got a solid front seven, so we’ve got to really do a good job of making sure we get guys blocks to get our (running) game going. We look to be a little bit more balanced than we have been all season. That’s really been our focus for that matchup.”
With the Panthers featuring a wing-T offense similar to what the Tigers saw against Shelby County in their season opener, Beverly said getting into the mental state should seem easier for a team that has seen this offense before.
“The mirror there is definitely noticeable in that it’s a mirror image of how we started our preseason,” Beverly said. “It really seems like it’s all starting to mesh up for us. We feel really good about what we have going into tomorrow night.”
A tough climb to the postseason
The Tigers are down, but mathematically, they’re not out of the playoff race in Region 4.
“We’re taking it one day at a time,” Beverly said. “As coaches, we’ve looked at everything, and there is a number of different scenarios out there. There’s some very likely scenarios that would put us in, and there’s some scenarios where we would have to catch a break.”
While Beverly understands there are openings to be had should the chips fall in favor of Childersburg, he said it’s important to focus on the task at hand.
“Regardless, we’ve got to win tomorrow night and take care of business,” he said. “That’s where our focus is. A lot of these things don’t fall into place unless we get that win tomorrow night … For us, what happens tomorrow night is the first step, and Lord willing, then we’ll see what happens Friday night and see what happens going into next week.”