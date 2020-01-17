Elliot Knight to speak at B.B. Comer Library on Wednesday, Jan. 22

SYLACAUGA -- Elliot Knight, of Opelika, will serve as the next guest speaker for the SouthFirst Bank Adult Lecture Series at the Comer Library on Wednesday, Jan. 22.
The program is set to begin at noon, with refreshments served at 11 a.m.
The presentation will be based on Knight’s book, “Alabama Creates: 200 years of Art and Artists.”
Published to coincide with the state’s bicentennial, the book features 94 of Alabama’s most accomplished, noteworthy and influential practitioners of the fine arts from 1819 to the present.
“Five years in the making by Knight and his team, the book highlights a broad spectrum of artists who worked in the state, from its early days to its current and contemporary scene, exhibiting the full scope and breadth of Alabama art,” a library press release notes.
Knight will choose interesting images and stories to share about the artists he learned about in the research for the book.
As the editor of the massive effort, his favorite part of the process was experiencing the works featured in the book, Knight said.
“I’m a lifelong Alabamian and I’ve worked in the visual arts for years,” he said. “I learned a whole lot through this process. It’s been really rewarding visiting all these places and learning about all of this art, and I’m looking forward to sharing this story with the renowned Sylacauga brown bag lecture audience.”
Knight serves as executive director of the Alabama State Council on the Arts (ASCA.)
He has earned three degrees from The University of Alabama, including a doctorate in interdisciplinary studies.
Knight is a Blackburn Fellow and Rotarian. He also serves as a board member for South Arts, the Alabama Humanities Foundation and The University of Alabama Community Affairs Board of Advisors.
Previously, Knight taught at The University of Alabama, and prior to becoming executive director at ASCA, he served as visual arts program manager and deputy director.
Seating is limited, so groups must have approved reservations, library officials note.
For more information on the program, call 256-249-0961, visitwww.bbcomerlibrary.net or send email to: tthomas@ bbclibrary.net.
Reach Daily Home staff writer Laci Braswell at RollTideLace@gmail.com.