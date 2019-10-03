CHILDERSBURG -- Elegance is You iscelebrating its one-year anniversary Saturday by hosting a community outreach event at the Sadie Lee Community Center from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.
The event is free and open to the public.
Elegance is You (E.I.Y.) is a local girls empowerment outreach group.
“E.I.Y. is dedicated to bringing positive female mentorship to young girls ages 10 and up.” said Quinsheta Powell, group founder. “It’s important they understand their self-worth.
“Today’s youth, and young girls especially, put too much value in material things or other bad influences in the world. Elegance is You is all about offering our young ladies positive mentorship from other strong female leaders.”
Jayla M. Groom, an author and senior at the University of Alabama, will serve as Saturday’s guest speaker.
“She is planning to share her own personal story of struggle during her high school and teen years,” Powell said. “Her message is all about accepting your own situation and problems, regardless of how bad they may seem.”
Powell said refreshments will also be served.
According to its official website, E.I.Y is “committed to providing activities that engage in boosting self-esteem, building confidence and instilling the importance of understanding self-worth, as well as other vital issues our young girls are faced with daily.”
During the last year, the organization has hosted several workshops, fundraisers and community outreach community service projects, Powell said.
The group meets the first Saturday of every other month at the Sadie Lee Community Center.
“We recently helped paint some rails and porches at the Presbyterian Home For Children in Talladega,” Powell said. “We also try to offer different activities and field trips for the girls.
“Last month, we took them to Battle of the Bands in Birmingham. We wanted them to get a taste of the college experience while having some fun at the same time.”
According to Powell, she decided to headquarter the group in Childersburg because her oldest daughter is a Childersburg High graduate.
“Childersburg feels like home, but it is my goal to expand to the entire county,” Powell said. “We welcome anyone who is interested in us hosting a workshop to contact us.”
When asked how the community can help support our female youth, Powell replied, “It’s important not to judge someone based on their circumstances or current situation. You never know when the tables could turn and you could be in their very same position. It’s important to lift each other up and have conversation.”
Powell thanked her mother, husband and children, along with everyone who has donated their time, money and resources to E.I.Y.
“None of this would be possible without their support,” she said. “Whenever God gives you a vision, don’t doubt yourself or your credentials. He is using you for a reason.”
The Sadie Lee Community Center is at 115 Sadie Lee Drive in Childersburg.
For more information, visit www.eleganceisyou.org or contact Powell at 256-322-2046.