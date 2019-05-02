TALLADEGA -- The Talladega Fire Department answered a dozen calls over the past week, including an electrical fire that caused minor damage to the concession area at Mary Dumas Stadium.
The call to the concession stand came in Tuesday afternoon at 3:35, according to Chief Danny Warwick. There was light smoke showing from the outside when firefighters arrived, and an actively burning fire was discovered inside.
Firefighters forced entry and put it out, Warwick said. There was minor damage to the structure and the wiring where the fire seems to have started.
The week’s first call was April 25, to a downed power line on Coffee Street.
The only other fire call for the week was April 25, to a vacant home on Broom Street. An unconnected outbuilding was completely destroyed, Warwick said. Both buildings were ruled a total losses. The fire was investigated and was initially listed as a suspected arson, but Warwick said this had been ruled out by Thursday afternoon.
The next call turned out to be a false alarm at Season’s Way on April 26, followed by a two vehicle-accident at Alabama 77 North and Autumn Lane. One person was transported to the emergency room of Brookwood Baptist Health Center/Citizens Baptist Medical Center by NorthStar Ambulance.
The first call for Saturday was to another motor vehicle accident, this one at Fort Lashley Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Two sports utility vehicles were involved, one laying on its side when firefighters arrived. Neither driver was injured, but Warwick said police took one of them into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Two people, including a 49-year-old Boaz woman and a 12-year-old girl, were injured in an all-terrain vehicle accident in TOP Trails Park on Saturday as well. There were no calls listed for Sunday.
The first call Monday involved a vehicle that had run off the road and was stuck in a ditch. The vehicle was pulled out, and the driver said refused any medical treatment, Warwick said.
The only other call that day was to a downed tree on Mountain View Road.
Wednesday, the first call turned out to be a false alarm on Ashland Highway, followed by a request for a lift assist from NorthStar on Ironaton Road.
The last call of the week was an accident with injuries on Alabama 77 at the 275 Bypass. The two-vehicle accident blocked off the road, and one of the vehicles was on fire when firefighters arrived.
The fire was extinguished, and one person was treated on the scene by NorthStar but refused transport. Some 10 bags of Oil Dry were put on the road to prevent formation of a slick spot, Warwick said.
Burn ban
Warwick said the annual burn ban was in effect, starting May 1, and lasting through Oct. 31. No burn permits will be issued during this time in Talladega County, he said.