PELL CITY -- The Pell City Board of Education unanimously selected Eldon Hall to fill the panel’s District 5 seat left vacant recently by Jeff Jones.
It was the first order of business conducted by the BOE during Tuesday’s regular meeting. City Judge Brandi Hufford swore Hall in.
Hall was selected over six other candidates – Sonia Dale, Brian Worley, Phillip Roberson, Bart Perry, Kenneth Miller Jr. and Brandon Turner.
Pell City Schools Superintendent Dr. Michael Barber said all seven candidates were qualified.
“We do appreciate the interest in all of the applicants,” Barber said. “The number of applicants shows the interest this community has. I was very pleased there were that many applicants and I am also pleased with the decision the school board made.”
Hall said he was certainly honored to be selected considering the other applicants he was up against.
“It’s very humbling,” he said.
When asked how he felt stepping right in during his first meeting, Hall said it was overwhelming.
“I was coming in the middle of items that had been previously discussed,” he said. “I was not fully aware of all the ins and outs. But I will be brought up to speed quickly because of the openness of the board members and superintendent.”
Hall, who turns 80 in July, and his wife, Brenda, have been married 36 years. They have been members of Cropwell Baptist Church the past six years.
They have a son, Stephen Hall, who is in his first year as principal at Etowah High School in Attalla.
Reach Gary Hanner at ghanner@thestclairtimes.com.