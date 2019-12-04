Trinity Webb was selected The Daily Home Player of the Week after leading Talladega High School’s girls basketball team to a 2-1 record last week
“I am excited to receive this honor,” Webb said. “I would like to thank my teammates and my coaches for pushing me to be great.”
Webb played well for the Lady Tigers in Talladega’s Turkey Day Classic Tournament last week. The eighth-grader averaged 15 points and nine rebounds in three games.
She scored 12 points and pulled down eight rebounds in a win against Class 6A Oxford. She poured in 23 points and grabbed nine rebounds against county rival Talladega County Central.
In the final game of the tournament, she recorded a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds against Sidney Lanier.
“I don’t feel like I played my best in those games, but I tried my hardest,” Webb said. “Against TC Central, I was able to hit some shots and get some layups.”
Talladega head coach Ryan Dawson said Webb was deserving of Player of the Week after playing well against difficult opponents last week.
“She played awesome for an eighth-grader against some pretty good competition,” Dawson said. “She was the floor leader, she played defense and did all of the intangible things as well. She did an outstanding job.”
Webb is still trying to work on her offensive game, but one of the skills she has mastered is rebounding. On Tuesday, Webb pulled down a career-high 22 boards in a loss against Handley.
Dawson said he wants to see Webb be more aggressive on the offensive end of the court.
“She is still leaving a lot of points on the floor because she is still young,” he said. “If she finds that aggression to her game, she is going to be an exceptional player.
“She has a niche for the ball, and that is just God-given ability. It is just raw skill right now.”