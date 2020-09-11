Eight with local convictions will have parole hearings in coming week

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- In the next week, the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles is set to consider 116 cases, including eight with convictions in either Talladega or St. Clair counties.
Hearings will be Tuesday through Thursday.
According to a press release, Marcus Jackson and Corven Porter will be among the Talladega cases on the docket. Jackson has served 17 years and four months of a 20-year sentence for first-degree robbery and second-degree kidnapping in 2005.
Porter is serving a 26-year sentence for kidnapping in the first degree and burglary in the third degree in Talladega County in 2002 and 2001, respectively. He has served 20 years and four months of that sentence, according to the release.
The other local cases include Christopher Michael Bradford (possession of a controlled substance in Talladega and Tallapoosa counties, plus previous convictions on distribution charges in Talladega County), William David Walters (burglary, theft, parole violation, possession of a controlled substance, forger promoting prison contraband, escape and receiving stolen property in Etowah, Marshall, Limestone and St. Clair counties), Suzanne S. Black (possession of a controlled substance in St. Clair County), Butch Eugene Gibbs (theft, escape, burglary and felony assault in Chilton, Shelby, Bibb, Jefferson and St. Clair counties), James Robert Crosby (burglary, robbery, escape, possession of a controlled substance, receiving stolen property, fraudulent use of a credit or debit card, breaking into and entering a motor vehicle and obstruction in Coffee, Jefferson and Talladega counties) and Tavarez Ldrae Phllips (theft of property in St. Clair County.)