EDITORIAL: Is it time to give up on Talladega City BOE, superintendent? (UPDATED)

It seems the Talladega City school board can’t get its act together — “together” being the operative word. And if they can’t work together, maybe it’s time to call in the state and break the whole thing up and start over.
As has been the case for months now, the most recent school board meeting was dominated by discord, with board members Mary McGhee and Sandra Beavers on one side and Superintendent Tony Ball and board member Jake Montgomery on the other.
The meeting erupted almost immediately with a dispute over what should have been routine approval of the minutes from the previous meeting.
There’s too much history to capture it all in one editorial, but suffice it to say: Neither side trusts the other.
On the one hand, it’s hard to build a relationship with anyone who calls you racist. On the other hand, a high-profile hire like superintendent should always go through a transparent and fair process. That was not the case when Ball was hired.
Montgomery doesn’t acknowledge the underhanded approach for how the hire played out, and Ball doesn’t acknowledge his own culpability in going along with the process.
Before the board’s meeting to discuss the candidates, The Daily Home received phone calls that Ball was already announcing that he was going to be Talladega’s next superintendent. Maybe it was just wishful thinking on his part, but it seems he had prior knowledge that he was going to be hired. Regardless, he should have recognized the flawed process by which he got the job and taken steps to build bridges with those who questioned it. More importantly, as he got to know the system he inherited, he should have come to recognize the need for more African-American teachers in a system that features an African-American-majority student body and made attracting them a priority.
Beavers has an ongoing lawsuit against the school system she serves, and McGhee was a party to that same suit until recently. It opens them up to suspicion that their own personal interests — rather than the interests of the system’s students — are their primary motivations.
About the most recent board meeting, a Facebook commenter said: “It appears as if it’s business as usual for the school board. Every vote 3 to 2. Unfortunately we’re stuck with them until the next election. They need to focus on our children and not their egos. I thought that we would see a change as we welcomed new board members but it appears I was wrong. In order to have change they must be willing to work together and I’m sorry to say I don’t see that happening any time soon. Maybe it wouldn’t be such a bad idea for state intervention at least something would get done.”
And we can’t ignore the issue of race — McGhee and Beavers are black, and Ball and Montgomery are white. A recording between Ball and a parent has made its rounds through the city. The Daily Home has a copy of the recording but has chosen not to publish it because it’s not clear that Ball knew he was being recorded at the time. In Alabama, only one person in a conversation has to know that the conversation is being recorded, which means no law was broken. However, if Ball didn’t know he was being recorded, it goes against The Daily Home’s ethical standards for publishing the recording in its entirety. More importantly, the recording contains potentially sensitive information about school personnel and students.
The recording is relevant because it has been used to accuse Ball of making racial epithets. After listening to the nearly hour-long recording, The Daily Home can confirm that Ball used no racial epithets in the recording. However, he was clumsily insensitive in how he spoke about race and was unprofessional in making several unprompted statements about the board members.
Four minutes and 20 second into the recording, Ball accuses Beavers and McGhee of “a concentrated effort to make my life as miserable as possible.”
In the recording, Ball also acknowledges the need to hire more black teachers, and then, at the 38:35 mark, referring to teacher resumes, he says: “A lot of times, you don’t know if it’s black or white. If the name is Quandarius, that’s kind of a good clue. If the name is Emily, probably no.
“Funny story,” he continues, “I ran into a girl last night that I taught at Anniston, and she introduced me to her daughters, and she was a black girl and her daughters were named Ashley and Amber, and I thought, that’s kind of unusual.”
Nothing in the recording portrays Ball as a blatant racist, but in 2020, those kinds of stereotypes are outdated and beneath the office of superintendent, especially in a majority black school system.
Is the business of teaching the students getting done in Talladega City Schools? By all accounts, yes. But that’s why this behavior among the leadership is even more harmful; it’s taking attention away from any achievements the system might be reaching in the classroom.
Enrollment determines state funding, but who wants to move into a school system that’s being sued by one of its board members, where the superintendent was hired under the fishiest of circumstances, and where they can’t even approve the minutes from the previous meeting without a meltdown.
We don’t take lightly any suggestions of a state takeover. When the state threatened to take over the Talladega city school system four years ago under former Superintendent Donna King, this Editorial Board’s position was to lean toward patience. An election was on the horizon, and our hope was that a new school board would make necessary changes.
That election brought a new board, which eventually dismissed King and hired Terry Roller as superintendent. It was a successful turnaround, albeit short-lived.
Today the nearest election is not on the horizon but in the rearview mirror, and there doesn’t seem to be a bridge that can reach across the current divide. State takeover would be unfortunate because it would send the unfair message that educators in Talladega aren’t doing their jobs. But the leadership — including the board and the superintendent — is what’s clearly broken, and state takeover might be Talladega’s most immediate option.
The state of Alabama has an amendment on the March 3 primary ballot to consider shifting away from an elected state school board to a governor-appointed one. Would an appointed school board be a better fit for Talladega? Who knows?
But we can all think of people in each district who would be less-controversial and more cooperative than the current bunch, and Roller showed what’s possible in Talladega when the right person is in the superintendent position. The problem is that it’s a longer-term solution, and it’s unclear how much longer the school system can endure these self-inflicted wounds. The bottom line: Something has to give. Our students, teachers and the city of Talladega deserve better.