PELL CITY -- Eden Westside Baptist Church in Pell City is holding a special “Turn Your Radio On” singing Sunday, March 24.
Dona Bonnet, the media specialist for Eden Westside, said the church will host a singing of old-time classic songs people listened to on the radio in the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s, like “Turn Your Radio On.”
She said the singing, which is slated for 6-7:30 p.m., will be led by the Eden Westside Baptist Church Worship Team.
Bonnet said the audience will join in on the singing as the lyrics are projected on the overhead screen.
Bonnet said some of the classic songs included in the sing-along will be “Daddy Sang Bass,” “Precious Memories,”
“Honey in the Rock,” “Peace in the Valley,” “When the Roll is called up Yonder,” “Why Me Lord” and more.
“It’s a free event,” Bonnet said. “Everyone is invited.”
Eden Westside Baptist Church is at 223 Wolf Creek Road N, Pell City.
For more information call 205-338-7711 or go to www.EdenWestside.org.